The Bijou Star Files: Mom Went On Vacay, Left Baby Home Alone

Cleveland police: 16-month-old girl dies after mother left her alone for more than a week to go on vacation

Authorities say Kristel Candelario admitted to vacationing in Puerto Rico and Detroit while her daughter Jailyn went without food or water. Read More

BEBE REXHA PHONE-THROWING FAN SORRY FOR ACTIONS …Just Wanted Her to Take Pic

Bebe Rexha‘s alleged attacker wasn’t trying to hurt her with his phone throw — but rather, just attempting to get her to use his phone personally for some snapshot fun … so says his attorney. Read More

TYREEK HILL UNDER POLICE INVESTIGATION… Over Alleged Assault/Battery In Miami

Tyreek Hill is under police investigation, TMZ Sports has confirmed … after the NFL star was accused of getting physical with somebody in Miami on Sunday. Read More

Canadian aircraft detects underwater noises while searching for missing sub, Coast Guard says

The U.S. Coast Guard did not elaborate on what rescuers believed the noises could be, though it offered a glimmer of hope for those lost aboard the missing vessel. Read More

MISSING SUBMARINE Lost on Titanic Expedition MADE WITH VERY SIMPLE PARTS

The submarine that’s gone missing trying to explore the Titanic was, partly, comprised of simple, store-bought parts … but it’s unclear if that has anything to do with its disappearance. Read More

TITANIC RESCUE Brit. Billionaire Passenger’s Stepson …ATTENDS BLINK-182 SHOW DURING RESCUE MISSION

The clock’s ticking for rescuers to find the 5 people missing on a sub aimed at exploring the Titanic wreckage … but that’s not stopping the stepson of one of the passengers from enjoying his favorite band, Blink-182. Read More

BOOSIE BADAZZ GRANTED $50K BOND IN FEDERAL GUN CASE

Boosie Badazz should be headed home shortly … the judge set his bond at $50,000 in the federal gun case that got him nabbed by ATF agents in San Diego. Read More

ZION WILLIAMSON ALLEGED FLING SUSPENDED FROM TWITTER… After Sex Tape Threat

Zion Williamson can breathe a sigh of relief for now — his alleged former fling just had her Twitter account suspended after threatening to release a sex tape involving the NBA star. Read More

LATTO FORGET MORE PLASTIC SURGERY …I HIRED A TRAINER!!!

Latto says she felt tempted to go under the knife again for another round of plastic surgery … but convinced herself to strip weight the old-fashioned way and hire a personal trainer. Read More

BABYFACE I Had No Problem PLAYING 2ND FIDDLE TO ANITA BAKER!!!

Babyface is speaking out about the alleged bad blood between Anita Baker and him which led to him getting canned as a supporting act on her Songstress Tour!!! Read More

RICK ROSS $30K DONATION SAVES HEALTH CLINIC From Foreclosure

Rick Ross brings more to his community than just car show bonanzas … and his latest act of kindness to his Georgia neighborhood is sparing a health center from imminent doom. Read More

JAY-Z AND BEYONCÉ KICKIN’ IT IN THE FRENCH RIVIERA …Renaissance Tour Stop

Jay-Z and Beyoncé were coolin’ out in Cannes at a beachside restaurant … a nice little lunch date while Bey tours Europe on her “Renaissance” Tour. Read More

Sisterly Love: Da Brat & LisaRaye Bond As Pregnant Rapper Reaches 35-Week Mark (Video)

As Da Brat nears the tail-end of her first pregnancy, she shared a heartwarming moment with her big sis, LisaRaye! Read More

Mehgan James Defends Asking Jhonni Blaze To Take A Drug Test & ‘Prove’ She’s ‘No Longer A Crackhead’ (Video)

Mehgan James is defending her recent podcast interview with musician Jhonni Blaze after asking Blaze to “prove” she’s not a “crackhead.” Read More

Russell Simmons Reacts After Kimora Lee & Daughter Aoki Lee Accuse Him Of Harassment, Intimidation, And Financial Abuse (VIDEOS)

Russell Simmons Reacts To Accusations From Kimora Lee & Aoki Lee. After multiple posts–including text and video “receipts”–from Kimora and Aoki, Russell Simmons took to his Instagram with a paragraph-long reaction. Read More

Candace Owens Responds To Claims That She Hates Being A Black Woman: ‘Black People Are Soft’ Read More

Psychologist Says It’s A Major Red Flag If You Watch True Crime Stories To Relax Read More

New Study Says Number Of Teens Who Don’t Enjoy Life Has Doubled Thanks To Social Media Read More

Ex-RHOP Star Monique Samuels Files for Divorce from Husband Chris Samuels

Former Real Housewives of Potomac star Monique Samuels is divorcing husband Chris Samuels, after 10 years of marriage. Read More

Hunter Biden won’t be charged with money laundering, bribery or trafficking after ‘slap on the wrist’ plea deal

Hunter Biden appears to have ducked other possible charges — including money laundering, bribery and human trafficking — as part of a plea agreement he entered into with federal prosecutors that is likely to result in him serving no jail time. Read More

R. Kelly Says He’s “Scared For His Life” Amid Claims Of Negligance By Prison Staff

R. Kelly has expressed that he’s in fear of losing his life due to alleged negligence on the part of prison medical staff after undergoing an operation to treat blood clots. Read More

Issa Rae Reveals Fear Of Getting Pregnant: ‘I Don’t Want To Be Slowed Down For Any Reason’

Issa Rae isn’t planning on popping out babies any time soon. Read More

Beyoncé ‘Pissed’ By ‘Renaissance’ Tour Stage Crew’s Mistake, Fans Believe Singer Fired Team Members Following Her Performance: ‘Hope They Had A Way Home’

It looks like Beyoncé isn’t too pleased with her stage crew after a recent mishap. During Sunday’s “Renaissance” tour stop in Amsterdam, a stage crew member made a mistake that left Beyoncé “pissed,” … Read More

Ne-Yo Accused Of Owing $3M In Back Taxes, Singer Hit w/ Tax Lien By IRS

R&B singer Ne-Yo has been hit with a federal tax lien accusing him of owing the IRS millions of dollars in unpaid taxes. Read More

This is the side you should sleep on for optimum health

Sleeping on your left has never been so right. Read More

I’m 18 years old and have already transitioned and detransitioned — I’m taking my doctors to court

Eighteen-year-old Kayla Lovdahl claims she was rushed through a medical gender transition as a minor. Now she’s taking her doctors and hospital to court… Read More

McDonald’s employee throws drink in customer’s face in wild fight caught on video

A video of McDonald’s employees fighting back against disruptive customers at one of its stores has gone viral. Read More

Cuyahoga County Executive Chris Ronayne introduces legislation for $38 million land purchase for new jail in Garfield Heights

The 72 acres of land adjacent to Granger Road in Garfield Heights would be used for the construction of the Cuyahoga County Central Campus, including a new jail. Read More

