Blogger Tasha K Brings Up Takeoff, Cardi B Goes Off

You would think, blogger Tasha K, after losing a hefty lawsuit, in the tune of $4mil to Cardi B, would keep Cardi B as well as anyone that Cardi B knows name out of her mouth. Well a bloggers job is to spill tea, give their opinion and incite viral conversation, and it appears lawsuit or not, Tasha K isn’t going to stop. Because of Tasha K’s tenacity to go hard in the paint, it seems she has poked the Cardi B bear once again.

Cardi B posted a fiery response after Tasha K tweeted Wasn’t she posting guns right after Takeoff died? And on the internet, cutting up not long after his sudden takeoff? I’m just asking… Everyone grieves diff..”

“And Tasha K with your despicable ass.. to bring up Takeoff to prove a fake ass point is disgusting. I lost weight, I couldn’t eat, I couldn’t sleep, me and my man STILL dealing wit that to to this day,” -Cardi B

