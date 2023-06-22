The Bijou Star Files: Bishop Jakes Ticked Folks Off On TikTok

CLOSE

Bishop T.D. Jakes Goes Viral After Father’s Day Sermon: ‘If Another Woman Tells Me How To Be A Father, I Will Flat Out Scream’. Read More

KEVIN COSTNER DIVORCE ESTRANGED WIFE WANTS $248K A MONTH IN CHILD SUPPORT

Kevin Costner‘s estranged wife wants him to fork over nearly a quarter of million dollars a month to care for their kids … but Kevin makes it clear from his legal docs, he thinks his estranged wife’s ask is highway robbery. Read More

KILLER MIKE NEW GUN LAWS WILL HURT BLACK PEOPLE… Preaches Gun Safety Instead

Killer Mike believes any new gun control laws in America will hurt Black people before any other group — but the rapper’s telling us a few other ways he thinks the spike in gun violence can be flattened. Read More

‘SIMPSONS’ WRITER MIKE REISS I RODE TITAN SUB TO SEE TITANIC …Fell Asleep On Way Down

“Simpsons” writer and producer Mike Reiss says he was super relaxed during his journey to the Titanic wreck aboard an OceanGate submersible — but also scarily aware he might die down there. Read More

Stepson of Billionaire on Titanic Submarine Slams Cardi B, Responds to OnlyFans Thirst Trap While Search Is Ongoing

The stepson of the billionaire who is a passenger on OceanGate’s missing submarine took time to respond to criticism he received from Cardi B. He also replied to a thirst trap posted by an OnlyFans model as the search for the vessel continues. Read More

SWIMMER RILEY GAINES EMOTIONAL TESTIMONY TO SENATE …On Lia Thomas, Trans Athletes

Riley Gaines is taking her fight to keep transgender women out of women’s sports to our nation’s capital … testifying for a Senatorial hearing about her encounters with lightning rod athlete Lia Thomas. Read More

WILLIE MCGINEST SUED AGAIN …Allegedly Punched Man In Fight Over Gym Weights

Willie McGinest has been sued yet again … this time, a man is alleging the ex-NFL star and three other people beat the hell out of him during a dispute over weights at a gym two years ago. Read More

REPORT: 41 Women Have Passed Away Following Brutal Honduras Prison Riot

A devastating riot at a Honduran women’s prison has reportedly led to the death of 41 inmates. Read More

Ike Turner Jr. Reportedly Charged With Crack Possession Days Before Mother Tina Turner’s Passing

News recently broke that, shortly ahead of Tina Turner‘s passing, one of her sons — Ike Turner Jr. — was caught with just under 2 grams of crack. Read More

Monica Says She’s ‘Open’ To ‘More Children’ & Marriage Despite ‘Past Experiences’ With Love

R&B singer Monica is getting candid regarding her feelings about love, marriage, and more children. Read More

Joey Badass & Serayah Seemingly Confirm Previously Denied Romance With Birthday Bae-cation (Video)

Joey Badass appears to be officially confirming his romance with actor Serayah. Read More

Larsa Pippen Says She’s ‘Open’ To Having Another Baby If Marcus Jordan Is Down

With plenty of stars welcoming babies later in life, Larsa Pippen is dishing on the prospect of potentially having a child with Marcus Jordan! Read More

Three Teens Hope To Legitimize Reputation Of Atlanta’s ‘Water Boys’ Amid Rising Scams

The ‘Water Boys’ have been making headlines for years by selling bottled water on Atlanta roadsides. However, a darker side of the hustle has emerged since 2020, when the practice of selling bottled drinks to cars spiked citywide, Read More

NBA YoungBoy Encourages Nicolette Gotti’s Threat For Yaya Mayweather: ‘Do That B***h The Worst Way’

Over a week after the sister of the boxer John Gotti III threatened Yaya Mayweather in a racist online rant, NBA YoungBoy is seemingly encouraging the promised beatdown. Read More

Warren Police Officer Charged After Footage Shows Him Punching Suspect Inside City Jail Read More

Samuel L. Jackson Says He Views Donald Trump As The ‘Same Rednecks’ From His Childhood Read More

Tia Mowry Will Reportedly Pay ZERO In Spousal After Settling Divorce With Cory Hardrict Read More

Kim Kardashian Regrets Letting North West Post Ice Spice TikTok, Suggests Kanye Was Right

After listening to the lyrics of Ice Spice’s music, Kim K thought she made a mistake allowing her daughter to dress up as The Bronx rapper. Read More

Jim Jones Laughs in Response to Pusha-T Dissing Him on Unreleased Clipse Track, References Pusha-T Album

The simmering beef between the two stems from the Dipset rapper questioning the Clipse member taking No. 29 on Billboard’s “Top 50 Greatest Rappers of All Time” list that was published in April. Read More

Cardi B Goes Off on Tasha K Over Takeoff Comment: “Ima Make Sure Your Kid Don’t Go to College”

Cardi B is addressing Tasha K after she commented on the rapper’s reaction to the stepson of the billionaire aboard the missing submarine attending a Blink 182 concert in the midst of the uncertainty. Read More

Lawyer For Jonathan Majors Claims Domestic Violence Arrest Was Due to Racism

Jonathan Majors is prepared to fight back against allegations of domestic abuse that have seemingly stalled his promising film career for the time being, and his legal team is firing off on all parties, including the police and alleged victim, Grace Jabbari. Read More

My 600-Pound Life’ Star Larry Myers Jr, a.k.a Mr. Buttermilk Biscuits, Dead at 49

Larry Myers Jr., a star of My 600-pound Life, has passed away at 49. Read More

A$AP Rocky Calls Pregnant Rihanna His ‘Wife’ as She Watches His Spotify Concert

Is Rihanna married? Read More

Cardi B Heads to Bankruptcy Court After Blogger Who Owes Her $3 Million Files for Chapter 11

Cardi B wants here money!Read More

‘The Chi’: Showtime Reveals Return Date, Drops Teaser For Sixth Season [Video]

Showtime will debut the sixth season of its Lena Waithe-created drama series The Chi on August 4, the premium channel said Wednesday.Read More

Say What Now? Bed Bath & Beyond Employee Calls Police Over Black Couple’s Shopping

What started as a joyous Juneteenth weekend for one couple resulted in massive humiliation and a possible lawsuit for the Ohio residents.Read More

Tyler Perry Reportedly ‘Balking’ At $3B Asking Price For BET Sale

It looks like Tyler Perry is becoming apprehensive when it comes to purchasing BET. Read More

Wife of missing sub pilot Stockton Rush descended from Isador and Ida Straus, first-class passengers who died on Titanic: report

The wife of Stockton Rush, the OceanGate CEO who was at the helm of the Titanic-bound submersible when it vanished Sunday, is descended from two wealthy first-class passengers who died when the ship sank in 1912, according to a report. Read More

Ohio House passes bill that would ban gender-affirming care for minors, prohibit trans student-athletes from playing girls sports

Parents of transgender children are now scrambling to figure out how to care for them as the proposal heads to the GOP-led Senate. Read More

BARACK OBAMA THE ACROPOLIS IS BOOTYFUL!!!Michelle Knows What I Mean

Barack Obama is taking in one of the most hallowed sites in ancient Greece … but he’s clearly more impressed with his wife Michelle‘s rear end! Smart man. Read More

TYREEK HILLSLAPPED MAN ON NECK DURING BOAT ALTERCATION… Cops Say

Police are finally revealing more about their criminal investigation into Tyreek Hill … saying in an incident report, Read More

