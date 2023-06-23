The Bijou Star Files: Colombian Miracle Children Are Being Hunted

CLOSE

COLOMBIAN MIRACLE CHILDREN 4 KIDS WHO SURVIVED PLANE CRASH, JUNGLE NOW RANSOM TARGETS

The 4 kids who survived a fatal plane crash in Colombia and then somehow made it out alive after 40 terrifying days in the jungle are not out of danger … because they are now prime targets for kidnapping. Read More

COLOMBIAN MIRACLE CHILDREN RESCUE DOG WHO FOUND KIDS NOW MISSING IN JUNGLE

The miracle children who survived a fatal plane crash and 40 days in an unforgiving Colombian jungle have been rescued, but the rescue dog that first located them is MIA. Read More

Tasha K Apologizes To Cardi B’s Fans In Shady Post

Although Cardi B and Tasha K’s beef was settled in court, the two are back at it again after the controversial YouTuber tried to come for the rap star online. Read More

VICTOR WEMBANYAMA SPURS TAKE PHENOM WITH FIRST PICK… No Surprises Here!!!

The San Antonio Spurs just made the easiest decision in franchise history … taking international sensation Victor Wembanyama with the first pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. Read More

BRONNY JAMES WILL WEAR #6 AT USC… Same Number As LeBron

Bronny James will honor his dad, LeBron James, during his freshman year on the USC Trojans hoops team this fall … wearing jersey number 6, the same number as his pops. Read More

TITANIC-BOUND SUBMERSIBLE5 PASSENGERS DEAD ‘Catastrophic Implosion’

The 5 passengers aboard the submersible that went missing while attempting to explore the Titanic wreckage are dead … according to the expedition company. Read More

DEION SANDERS UNDERGOING EMERGENCY SURGERY… For Blood Clot

Deion Sanders is slated to have emergency surgery on Friday … after a blood clot was discovered in his groin. Read More

LEBRON JAMES, RIHANNA LE-BELLY RUB!!!… Adorable Moment At Louis V Show

LeBron James put down the basketballs this week and grabbed a handful of Rihanna‘s pregnant belly instead — and the adorable moment was all captured on video!!! Read More

Pregnant Ohio Mother Accidentally Shot By Her Two-Year-Old Who Found A Firearm Inside Their Home

A pregnant mother and her unborn child were unintentionally shot and killed after her two-year son found a handgun at their Ohio home last week. Read More

San Francisco And Washington D.C. Restaurants Given Exclusive Access To Sell Dishes Made With Lab-Grown Chicken

Scientists have figured out a meat production process that doesn’t require slaughtering live animals. And now, two restaurants will be the first to serve lab-grown chicken to the general public. Read More

Joseline Hernandez Talks Returning To ‘Love & Hip Hop’ And Her ‘Negative’ Portrayal On Reality TV

If ‘Love & Hip Hop’ calls Joseline Hernandez, the Puerto Rican Princess is ready to answer! Read More

Stepson Of Billionaire Aboard Missing Submarine Defends Decision To Attend Blink-182 Concert After Receiving Backlash

The stepson of a billionaire lost at sea inside a missing five-person submarine is defending his actions after social media called him out for attending a concert amid his stepfather’s disappearance. Read More

U.S. Navy Reportedly Detected Titanic Sub Implosion Days Ago

The U.S. Navy has made a chilling discovery related to the missing submarine, Titan. Read More

NBA Fans React to Chris Paul Being Traded to Warriors for Jordan Poole

NBA fans are in shock that Chris Paul is being traded from the Washington Wizards to the Golden State Warriors. Read More

Queen Naija Responds to Troll Who Joked She Was to Blame for Missing Titanic Sub, Threatens Lawsuit

A Twitter user suggested that the singer and media personality was refusing to cooperate with authorities in the search and rescue operation to recover the missing submarine. Read More

MSCHF Teams Up With Crocs For Its Latest Big Yellow Boot

Just when you thought the MSCHF Big Red Boot was a social experiment that the world had moved past, they have been re-imagined with a Crocs makeover. Read More

Samuel L. Jackson Reveals The FBI’s Intimidation Helped Launched His Acting Career: “They Told My Mother Something Bad Was Going To Happen To Me If She Didn’t Get Me Out Of Atlanta…”

Samuel L. Jackson is opening up about his run-in with the FBI. Read More

It’s ‘Made Up!’: Motown Founder Berry Gordy Files $10 Million Lawsuit Over Fiction Film That Shows Him Putting a Hit Out on Rival

Legendary music executive Berry Gordy has filed a bombshell $10 million lawsuit over a film that portrayed him as a thug, … Read More

Hearing Tuesday in Case Against Actor Jussie Smollett

Jussie Smollett is due back in a Chicago court. Read More

Kenny G’s Ex-wife Furious Singer’s Renting Their Malibu Mansion to Jeff Bezos for $600k Per Month, Demands Home Be Sold Off

Kenny G’s ex-wife is pissed the musician is renting out his swanky pad to Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez. Read More

Beyoncé’s Dancer Saves Her From Suffering Wardrobe Malfunction During ‘Renaissance World Tour’

One thing’s for sure, Beyoncé’s dancers don’t play about her! Read More

Nia Long Gearing Up For Release Of New Memoir That Will Transparently Delve Into Her Personal Life & Rise To Stardom: ‘The Best Chapter Is The Next Chapter’

Household icon Nia Long is letting us in on her life behind closed doors! Read More

Joseline Hernandez Calls Amber Rose A ‘Karen’ As She Reflects On Their Physical Altercation + Shares She Doesn’t Identify As Afro-Latina: ‘I’ve Always Considered Myself A Black Woman’

Joseline Hernandez is getting candid about her ethnicity and her latest controversy. Read More

Black college grad’s mic drop goes viral after scuffle with white educator

A black college graduate’s mic drop moment has gone viral in a video showing her grabbing the microphone from a white educator who apparently didn’t allow her to say her full name. Read More

Hunter Biden kicked out of $10K sex club for ‘grabbing women’s asses,’ acting like a ‘spoiled child’

Hunter Biden got kicked out of a private sex club for “grabbing women’s asses” and acting “like a spoiled child,” … Read More

Husband accused of drugging wife, filming at least 51 men raping her over 10-year period

A French man accused of drugging his unsuspecting wife and then filming at least 51 men raping her over a decade-long stretch allegedly insisted to investigators that she is a “saint” and “the love of his life.” Read More

