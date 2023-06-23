Official Trailer For ‘Expend4bles’ Starring 50 Cent Has Dropped

CLOSE

Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson is so much more then a rapper.

Power Universe God, 50 Cent, has switched gears for a second to come from behind the camera to step in front of a silver screen camera, for this action packed thriller, Expend4bles, starring Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Jason Statham, , Megan Fox, Dolph Lundgren, Tony Jaa, Iko Uwais, Randy Couture, Jacob Scipio, Levy Tran, with Andy Garcia, and Sylvester Stallone.

Expend4bles, directed by Scott Waugh, is about:

A new generation of stars join the world’s top action stars for an adrenaline-fueled adventure in Expend4bles. Reuniting as the team of elite mercenaries, Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren, Randy Couture, and Sylvester Stallone are joined for the first time by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Megan Fox, Tony Jaa, Iko Uwais, Jacob Scipio, Levy Tran, and Andy Garcia. Armed with every weapon they can get their hands on and the skills to use them, The Expendables are the world’s last line of defense and the team that gets called when all other options are off the table. But new team members with new styles and tactics are going to give “new blood” a whole new meaning.

The Expendables 4 (Expend4bles) is the fourth entry in the action legacy-hero “Expendables” franchise.

Expend4bles, a Lionsgate film will drop in theaters only September 22, 2023.

Take a look at the official trailer for Expend4bles below.