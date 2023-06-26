BET Awards 2023 Celebrates 50 Years Of Hip-Hop 50

CLOSE

What since does it make to celebrate 50 years in Hip Hop if you don’t take it back to where it all started from?

Last night the 2023 BET Awards kicked off the show celebrating the 50th year anniversary of Hip Hop with a historic performance that took the audience and viewers all the way back to the Sugar Hill Gang who had the crowd rocking to the first rap song the country ever heard on wax “Rapper’s Delight” . The where it all started from Hip Hop performance also included a tribute to the late Biz Markie.

The 10 minute homage to Hip Hop during the 2023 BET Awards also included MC Lyte performing “Cha Cha Cha,” as well as D-Nice (yes, that D-Nice) with “Call Me D-Nice,” and Big Daddy Kane rapping “Raw,” all accompanied by DJ Kid Capri on the wheels of steel.

