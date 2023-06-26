The Bijou Star Files: Maury Povich Launches His Own DNA Test

CLOSE

MAURY POVICH FIND OUT IF YOU ARE NOT THE FATHER … With At-Home Paternity Test!!!

Maury Povich is taking his schtick to the next level … launching a DNA paternity test company, offering at-home testing services for families in search of answers. Read More

JUSSIE SMOLLETT DIRECTING NEW FILM WITH VIVICA A. FOX … While Appealing Conviction

Jussie Smollett has a lot of balls in the air … at the same time he’s appealing his conviction in his hoax hate crime case, he’s also directing a new movie with a big star, who just so happens to be one of his biggest supporters. Read More

ICE CUBE I’M NOT IN THE H’WOOD ‘CLUB’ …But I Ain’t Going Anywhere

Ice Cube says he is not part of the elite Hollywood “club” that so many others apparently are — and he’s airing some grievances about challenges he says he faces because of it. Read More

MEGHAN & HARRY REPORTEDLY GIVEN NETFLIX ULTIMATUM Make Better Crap Or No $$$

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are being put over a barrel at Netflix — ’cause they’re apparently on the verge of losing millions unless they pivot … so says a new report. Read More

KOURTNEY AND TRAVIS BOY OH BOY!!!

The expecting parents had a gender reveal at what appeared to be a family gathering. There’s Kourt, baby bump front and center, sitting on Trav’s lap … with a drum set at the ready. Read More

BOOSIE BADAZZ ALL SMILES AS HE LEAVES FEDERAL LOCKUP … After Posting Bond

Boosie Badazz is a free man after posting a $100K bond in his federal gun case Friday night … and we caught him happy as a clam as he left a California lockup. Read More

NYC SUBWAY STATION ATTACK WOMAN FLATTENED BY LUNATIC’S SUCKER PUNCH …Caught On Video

Cops are searching for a dangerous assailant who knocked the crap out of a woman in an NYC subway station … and the unprovoked attack was all caught on video. Read More

TITANIC SUBMERSIBLE VICTIMS HONORED AT TITANIC MUSEUMS … Names Will Be Added to Display

The 5 victims who lost their lives in the submersible expedition to Titanic are being honored with ceremonies at 2 museums where the original 1912 tragedy is memorialized. Read More

TITANIC-BOUND SUBMERSIBLE Liability Waiver Protects OceanGate From Lawsuits… EVEN IF THE CO. IS NEGLIGENT

The company behind the ill-fated submersible designed to explore the depths of the sea covered itself from the perils of underwater exploration with a comprehensive liability waiver, and we have a copy. Read More

GRIZZLIES GM JA MORANT SUSPENSION ‘APPROPRIATE’… Must Take ‘Serious Steps’

Memphis Grizzlies general manager Zach Kleiman says he feels Ja Morant‘s 25-game suspension was “appropriate” … telling reporters the face of the franchise needs to make some major changes during his time away from the team. Read More

