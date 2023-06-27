The Bijou Star Files: Busta Rhymes’ Owned The 2023 BET Awards

CLOSE

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, June 27, 2023: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Busta Rhymes’ 2023 BET Awards’ Lifetime Achievement Performance Was As Wild As He Deserves [Video]

The 2023 BET Awards’ lifetime achievement honor went to Busta Rhymes on Sunday, and the rap icon accepted the award with an emotional speech.Read More

Former CNN Anchor Don Lemon Says The Network Fired Him For Not Allowing “Liars and Bigots” On His Show

Former CNN anchor Don Lemon says that the network fired him because he wouldn’t allow “liars and bigots” to appear on his news broadcasts. Read More

CARDI BLASHES OUT AT OFFSET After He Says She Cheated

Cardi B is publicly ripping Offset a new one after the Migos rapper announced to the world Cardi’s allegedly cheated in the past. Read More

NICKI MINAJ SUED OVER ‘I LIED’ BEAT …Sources Say She Never Even Touched Production!!!

A new lawsuit accuses Nicki Minaj of straight-up stealing the beat for her song “I Lied” from another artist … a scenario sources close to Nicki say is impossible considering she didn’t handle the song’s production. Read More

RAY LEWIS EMOTIONAL SPEECH AT SON’S FUNERAL… ‘We Will See You Again’

Ray Lewis gave a powerful speech at his son’s funeral on Saturday … fondly remembering his child less than two weeks after the 28-year-old’s tragic death. Read More

NETFLIX WE’RE BRINGING ‘TITANIC’ BACK, Y’ALL… Uhhh, Too Soon???

The wreckage from the Titanic submersible tragedy hasn’t even settled yet, but some are jumping at the opportunity to get Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet back on screens … including Netflix. Read More

KIM ZOLCIAK Calls 911 on Kroy …SAYS HE’S THREATENING KIDNAPPING CHARGES!!!

Kim Zolciak called the cops on her estranged husband, Kroy Biermann, earlier this month — and it was all because he allegedly accused Kim’s friend of kidnapping their young son. Read More

DENNIS RODMAN WEARS SKIRT TO PRIDE EVENT… Claps Back At Critics

Dennis Rodman pulled up to Houston’s Pride parade on Sunday rockin’ a skirt … a move that apparently didn’t sit right with some “fans,” prompting the NBA legend to clap back online! Read More

Kentucky Woman Shoots, Kills Her Uber Driver After Mistakenly Believing He Was Kidnapping Her

A Kentucky woman has been charged with murder for reportedly shooting and killing her Texas Uber driver after mistakenly believing he was kidnapping her and taking her to Mexico. Read More

Ray J & Princess Love Explain Why They Called Off Their Divorce For A Third Time

Ray J and Princess Love are getting candid about their third divorce filing and explaining why they ultimately decided against it. Read More

Jacquees Reportedly ‘Choked’ & ‘Bit’ Woman Before Being Arrested For Simple Battery In Atlanta

New details have reportedly emerged regarding Jacquees’ arrest in Atlanta this past weekend. Read More

Prosecutors Drop Murder Charges Against Carlishia Hood And Her 14-Year-Old Son In Fast-Food Shooting Death

Prosecutors in Chicago have dropped murder charges against Carlishia Hood and her 14-year-old son in the shooting death of 32-year-old Jeremy Brown, Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star on 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am