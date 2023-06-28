Idris Elba Pumped About Playing Bond, Until The Race Issue

CLOSE

Besides Idris Elba being one of the hottest men on the planet, the hottest talk in the blogs has been the will he be the next James Bond.

James Bond is known for having the most sexiest men alive to play the super gent 007, so the thought of Idris Elba getting next to play the legendary roll makes sense.

Well Idris Elba in a recent interview revealed that he was pumped, and flattered, to be able to play the next James Bond, that is until race became an issue.

“We’re all actors and we understand that that role is one of those sort of coveted types,” “It’s like being named sexiest man.” “Those that weren’t happy about the idea made the whole thing disgusting and off-putting because it became about race,” “It became about nonsense dude, and I got the brunt of it.”

Moving forward Idris Elba stars as a professional negotiator caught in an evolving air disaster in “Hijack,” a thriller debuting on Apple TV+ this week.

Take a listen to what Idris Elba had to say about playing bond below.