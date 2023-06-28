The Bijou Star Files: Who Throws They Mama’s Ashes On Stage!?

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, June 28, 2023: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.
PINK FAN THROWS MOTHER’S ASHES ONSTAGE …Uhhhh, Thanks???
Pink’s had a lot of gifts thrown onstage over the years, but something tells us this most recent item was one-of-a-kind … as a fan tossed their mother’s remains to the singer!!! Read More
RYAN MALLETT EX-NFL QB DEAD AT 35… Drowned In Florida
Former NFL quarterback Ryan Mallett — a third-round pick in 2011 NFL Draft — has passed away. He was 35 years old. Read More
LEONARD FOURNETTE CAR BURNS TO CRISP ON HIGHWAY… ‘I’m Still Blessed’
Leonard Fournette experienced a terrifying incident on Tuesday — the NFL running back’s car burst into flames on the highway … but luckily, he seemingly escaped without injury. Read More
‘WHEEL OF FORTUNE’ R**N SE*CRE*T NEW HOST!!!
Ryan Seacrest is the master of all ceremonies … he’s just been named Pat Sajak’s successor as the host of “Wheel of Fortune.” Read More
Ain’t No Baby! Trina Denies Pregnancy Rumors Following BET Awards Performance
Rapper Trina is not with child–and she’s ready for fans (and critics) to let the viral talks go. Read More
VANESSA BRYANT WINS BIG IN KOBE BODYARMOR LAWSUIT
Vanessa Bryant was victorious in a lawsuit over one of the biggest investments Kobe Bryantever made … and in the process of winning, she exposed some pretty awful, racially-charged smack talk. Read More
Drake Received The Key To Memphis, Which Left Some Fans Confused And/Or Upset That The Toronto Native Got The Honor [Photos + Video]
Drake raps about riding through the 6 (slang for Toronto, Canada) with his woes and attending Toronto Raptors games, but he has love for another North American city. Read More
Jonathan Majors Files Complaint Against Grace Jabbari With NYPD Ahead Of His Trial For Assault And Harassment
Last week, Jonathan Majors filed a domestic violence complaint with the NYPD against his ex-girlfriend and domestic violence accuser, per Insider. The move comes weeks ahead of his trial start in August. Read More
To File Or Not To File? Keyshia Cole Explains Initial Hesitance To Officially Divorce Daniel Gibson
Ms. Keyshia Cole is taking a moment to reflect on her failed marriage to former NBA star Daniel Gibson. Read More
Here's Why Cleveland Air Smells Like It's Burning Today
Cleveland Mom Faces Murder, Left 1 Year Old Home While On Vacation
Cause Of Death Revealed For Memphis Rapper Gangsta Boo
Everything You Missed at the Fantasia Concert in Cleveland!
Tragedy in Ohio: 2 Year Old Fatally Shoots His Pregnant Mother
Russell Simmons Dragged For Filth By Daughter & Kimora, Twitter Piles On
The 2023 Father’s Day “Father and Child Look A-Like” photo contest
The Good, Bad, and Strange Fashions from the 2023 BET Awards