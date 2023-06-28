Workout Wednesday With Tracey Brown: Head To Toe

Welcome to The Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star Workout Wednesday with Tracey Brown!
Each week personal trainer Tracey M Brown will show us the best practices, tips, and tricks to a good, positive, fit lifestyle.
This week Tracey Brown is getting us together with a workout that goes from Head To Toe.
Full body workout
15 of each exercise X’s 3 ROUNDS
• Perform this routine 2-3 X’s per week
SHOULDERS
Neutral press
wide press
Upright row
LEGS
Squat
Pliet
Static Lunge
BACK
Lawnmower
Bent over Reverse flye
Bent over flyes
ABDOMINAL
hurricane twisters
Elbow to knee crossover
Oblique crunch
TRICEP
Tricep Extensions
Check out the tutorial video below
-
