Workout Wednesday With Tracey Brown: Head To Toe

Welcome to The Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star Workout Wednesday with Tracey Brown!

Each week personal trainer Tracey M Brown will show us the best practices, tips, and tricks to a good, positive, fit lifestyle.

This week Tracey Brown is getting us together with a workout that goes from Head To Toe.

Full body workout

15 of each exercise X’s 3 ROUNDS

• Perform this routine 2-3 X’s per week

SHOULDERS

Neutral press

wide press

Upright row

LEGS

Squat

Pliet

Static Lunge

BACK

Lawnmower

Bent over Reverse flye

Bent over flyes

ABDOMINAL

hurricane twisters

Elbow to knee crossover

Oblique crunch

TRICEP

Tricep Extensions

