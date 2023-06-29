Cleveland: Woman Wanted By Police For Intentionally Killing Man With Car

Cleveland police have issued a warrant for a woman suspected of intentionally hitting and killing a man with her car.
According to the warrant, Shaniqua Menefee “did intentionally strike Jamale Thompson with her vehicle, causing his death.”
The incident happened just after 3 p.m. this past Sunday afternoon on East 155th Street. Menefee is facing murder.
If you have information on Shaniqua Menefee’s whereabouts you’re encouraged to contact the police detectives unit.
Information from FOX 8 was used in this post. To see their initial report, [click here].
