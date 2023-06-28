Here’s Why Cleveland Air Smells Like It’s Burning Today

CLOSE

Residents in Cleveland, and all across Northeast Ohio, may notice a terrible smell in the air when they step outside today.

The ‘burning’ scent in the air isn’t just your imagination. FOX 8 reports that a thick layer of smoke from Canada’s wildfires has made its way into the area, and that could spell trouble for people with respiratory problems.

According to reports, that burning air smell could last for a majority of the week.

We could even smell smoke from the parking lot at FOX 8 studios. Here is a look at the view from the FOX 8 Tower Cam in Parama at about 7:30 a.m. on Thursday. You normally would see the city’s skyline, instead, we are seeing hazy conditions.

An air quality alert has been issued for several Northeast Ohio counties through midnight on Wednesday.

Experts are suggesting those with sensitive breathing issues remain indoors. We’ll have more on this story as it develops.