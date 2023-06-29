The Bijou Star Files: SZA Outs Her Cheating Ex During Concert

CLOSE

SZA Exposed Her Cheating Ex-Boyfriend During London Concert

The ‘SOS’ singer claimed she felt sad coming to London given what happened with her ex-boyfriend in the capital city. Read More

PETE DAVIDSON IN REHAB FOR MENTAL HEALTH STRUGGLES

Pete Davidson has entered rehab … and we’re told his mental health has everything to do with it. Read More

TOM HANKS & RITA WILSON NIECE DEFENDS EPIC REALITY MELTDOWN… My Unc Ain’t Trippin’!!!

Tom Hanks had a relative go on national TV and melt down in dramatic fashion — but the woman herself has no shame to her game … and she says her uncle doesn’t either. Read More

JAKE PAUL BUYS $421K FERRARI Rips Donuts, Breaks Car!!

Jake Paul put some of his enormous fortune to good use, buying a brand new Ferrari for nearly half a million bucks … AND THEN HE BROKE THE CAR THE SAME DAY!! Read More

JASON DERULO DON’T LISTEN TO YOUR PARENTS,READ MY BOOK AND FOLLOW YOUR DREAMS!!!

Jason Derulo wants everyone to follow their dreams and not be bogged down by following the silly rules drummed into their heads by their parents!!! Read More

CHRISSY TEIGEN SURPRISE, WE HAD BABY #4!!!

Chrissy Teigen has announced she’s a momma once again … letting folks know all about her decision to have baby #4 via surrogacy. Read More

SIMONE BILES I’M BAAAAAACK!!!… Competing For First Time Since Tokyo Olympics

Simone Biles is BACK — the 26-year-old gymnastics legend is set to make her big return to the sport at the U.S. Classic later this year … her first competition since withdrawing from multiple events at the Olympics to focus on her mental health. Read More

Presumed Human Remains Recovered From Titan Submarine Wreckage

In a tragic turn of events, presumed human remains have been recovered from the wreckage of the Titan submersible. The US Coast Guard announced this heartbreaking discovery after the submersible imploded on its voyage to the Titanic earlier this month. Read More

‘Octomom’ Nadya Suleman Dishes On Physical Toll Of Octuplet Pregnancy, Would Be ‘Incapacitated’ If She Weren’t Active

Nadya Suleman—aka “Octomom”—is taking a moment to speak about the impact that her famous octuplet pregnancy had on her body and how she keeps the physical pain away. Read More

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ Mother Speaks Out For The First Time Since His Passing: ‘I Try Not To Dwell On How He Left This Earth’

The mother of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, Connie Boss Alexander, is speaking out for the first time since his passing. Read More

Missy Elliott Honors ‘Twin’ Busta Rhymes Over Lifetime Achievement Award, Says He Deserves ‘More Flowers’

On the heels of Busta Rhymes receiving a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2023 BET Awards, his “beautiful twin”—Missy Elliott—is giving him his well-deserved flowers online! Read More

Carlishia Hood Accepts Nicki Minaj’s College Fund Offer Following Dropped Murder Charges

Last week, Carlishia Hood and her teenage son were facing murder charges. Chicago prosecutors ultimately dropped the charges in the fatal shooting of 32-year-old Jeremy Brown. In response, Hood filed a lawsuit against Chicago and five police officers. Read More

Dwyane Wade Reflects On The Time His Daughter Zaya Physically Hid From Him After Coming Out

Dwyane Wade is reflecting on a moment where he had to look at himself in the mirror after revealing Zaya Wade was scared to talk to him once she came out as transgender. Read More

Jaden Smith Reveals His Mom Jada Introduced Their Family To Psychedelics

While speaking the Psychedelic Science conference in Denver a few days ago, Jaden Smith revealed that his mom, Jada Pinkett Smith, 51, was the one to get him and his family into psychedelics. Read More

Moriah Mills Shares Positive Pregnancy Test After Detailing Alleged Zion Williamson Relationship

The adult film star has posted several messages claiming she and Zion Williamson were in an intimate relationship. This time around she shared a positive pregnancy test. Read More

U.S. Supreme Court Rejects Election Theory That Would Give States More Control Of Federal Elections

On Tuesday, the U.S. Supreme Court rejected an election law theory that would favor state leaders having more control over federal elections. Read More

Louis Vuitton Bag Smaller Than a Grain of Salt Sells for Nearly $64K

MSCHF, the creative collective known for its outrageous stunts like the Big Red Boot and Lil Nas X’s blood-infused sneakers, just pulled off its latest antic. They just auctioned off a microscopic handbag for nearly $64,000. Read More

300+ Actors Urging SAG-AFTRA Leaders To “Make Clear Our Resolve” In Contract Talks: “We Are Prepared To Strike”

SAG-AFTRA leadership has received a letter signed by over 300 actors, urging them to adopt a tough stance during the negotiations for a new film and TV contract with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. Read More

Popeyes Announces 10-Day BOGO Deal To Celebrate July 4th and National Friend Chicken Day

Popeyes is celebrating both July 4th and National Fried Chicken Day (July 6) by offering a special BOGO deal. Read More

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony To Be Honored With A Street Name in Cleveland

The city of Cleveland is expected to have a street named after Bone Thugs-N-Harmony. Read More

Indianapolis Robber Tells Victim That She’s “Too Pretty To Rob” Before Telling Her To Follow Him on Facebook

Last month, a woman became the victim of an unusual crime after the suspect insisted that she follow him on Facebook before robbing her and making an unwanted romantic advance. Read More

Jeffrey Epstein’s Jail Suicide Reportedly Enabled by Guard Negligence

The Bureau of Prisons’ Inspector General recently released a report on the negligence and failures that enabled disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein to take his own life. Read More

Simone Biles to Return to Competition, with 2024 in Her Sight

Simone Biles is getting back in action this summer. Read More

Ice Cube Calls Out ‘Gatekeepers’ Trying To Prevent His Big3 Basketball League From Succeeding

Ice Cube is calling out all “gatekeepers!” Read More

Overseas payments to Biden family could exceed $40M, Comer says: ‘This was organized crime’

Members of President Biden’s family may have accepted in excess of $40 million from foreign nationals in exchange for favorable policy decisions, House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer suggested Wednesday. Read More

Traveler wins $1.3 million jackpot on slot machine in Las Vegas airport: ‘That’s one way to end a vacation’

This traveler is flying high. Read More

