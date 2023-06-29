The Bijou Star Files: SZA Outs Her Cheating Ex During Concert

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, June 29, 2023: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.
SZA Exposed Her Cheating Ex-Boyfriend During London Concert
The ‘SOS’ singer claimed she felt sad coming to London given what happened with her ex-boyfriend in the capital city. Read More
PETE DAVIDSON IN REHAB FOR MENTAL HEALTH STRUGGLES
Pete Davidson has entered rehab … and we’re told his mental health has everything to do with it. Read More
TOM HANKS & RITA WILSON NIECE DEFENDS EPIC REALITY MELTDOWN… My Unc Ain’t Trippin’!!!
Tom Hanks had a relative go on national TV and melt down in dramatic fashion — but the woman herself has no shame to her game … and she says her uncle doesn’t either. Read More
JAKE PAUL BUYS $421K FERRARI Rips Donuts, Breaks Car!!
Jake Paul put some of his enormous fortune to good use, buying a brand new Ferrari for nearly half a million bucks … AND THEN HE BROKE THE CAR THE SAME DAY!! Read More
JASON DERULO DON’T LISTEN TO YOUR PARENTS,READ MY BOOK AND FOLLOW YOUR DREAMS!!!
Jason Derulo wants everyone to follow their dreams and not be bogged down by following the silly rules drummed into their heads by their parents!!! Read More
CHRISSY TEIGEN SURPRISE, WE HAD BABY #4!!!
Chrissy Teigen has announced she’s a momma once again … letting folks know all about her decision to have baby #4 via surrogacy. Read More
SIMONE BILES I’M BAAAAAACK!!!… Competing For First Time Since Tokyo Olympics
Simone Biles is BACK — the 26-year-old gymnastics legend is set to make her big return to the sport at the U.S. Classic later this year … her first competition since withdrawing from multiple events at the Olympics to focus on her mental health. Read More
Presumed Human Remains Recovered From Titan Submarine Wreckage
In a tragic turn of events, presumed human remains have been recovered from the wreckage of the Titan submersible. The US Coast Guard announced this heartbreaking discovery after the submersible imploded on its voyage to the Titanic earlier this month. Read More
‘Octomom’ Nadya Suleman Dishes On Physical Toll Of Octuplet Pregnancy, Would Be ‘Incapacitated’ If She Weren’t Active
Nadya Suleman—aka “Octomom”—is taking a moment to speak about the impact that her famous octuplet pregnancy had on her body and how she keeps the physical pain away. Read More
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ Mother Speaks Out For The First Time Since His Passing: ‘I Try Not To Dwell On How He Left This Earth’
The mother of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, Connie Boss Alexander, is speaking out for the first time since his passing. Read More
Missy Elliott Honors ‘Twin’ Busta Rhymes Over Lifetime Achievement Award, Says He Deserves ‘More Flowers’
On the heels of Busta Rhymes receiving a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2023 BET Awards, his “beautiful twin”—Missy Elliott—is giving him his well-deserved flowers online! Read More
Carlishia Hood Accepts Nicki Minaj’s College Fund Offer Following Dropped Murder Charges
Last week, Carlishia Hood and her teenage son were facing murder charges. Chicago prosecutors ultimately dropped the charges in the fatal shooting of 32-year-old Jeremy Brown. In response, Hood filed a lawsuit against Chicago and five police officers. Read More
Dwyane Wade Reflects On The Time His Daughter Zaya Physically Hid From Him After Coming Out
Dwyane Wade is reflecting on a moment where he had to look at himself in the mirror after revealing Zaya Wade was scared to talk to him once she came out as transgender. Read More
Jaden Smith Reveals His Mom Jada Introduced Their Family To Psychedelics
While speaking the Psychedelic Science conference in Denver a few days ago, Jaden Smith revealed that his mom, Jada Pinkett Smith, 51, was the one to get him and his family into psychedelics. Read More
Moriah Mills Shares Positive Pregnancy Test After Detailing Alleged Zion Williamson Relationship
The adult film star has posted several messages claiming she and Zion Williamson were in an intimate relationship. This time around she shared a positive pregnancy test. Read More
U.S. Supreme Court Rejects Election Theory That Would Give States More Control Of Federal Elections
On Tuesday, the U.S. Supreme Court rejected an election law theory that would favor state leaders having more control over federal elections. Read More
Louis Vuitton Bag Smaller Than a Grain of Salt Sells for Nearly $64K
MSCHF, the creative collective known for its outrageous stunts like the Big Red Boot and Lil Nas X’s blood-infused sneakers, just pulled off its latest antic. They just auctioned off a microscopic handbag for nearly $64,000. Read More
300+ Actors Urging SAG-AFTRA Leaders To “Make Clear Our Resolve” In Contract Talks: “We Are Prepared To Strike”
SAG-AFTRA leadership has received a letter signed by over 300 actors, urging them to adopt a tough stance during the negotiations for a new film and TV contract with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. Read More
Popeyes Announces 10-Day BOGO Deal To Celebrate July 4th and National Friend Chicken Day
Popeyes is celebrating both July 4th and National Fried Chicken Day (July 6) by offering a special BOGO deal. Read More
Bone Thugs-N-Harmony To Be Honored With A Street Name in Cleveland
The city of Cleveland is expected to have a street named after Bone Thugs-N-Harmony. Read More
Indianapolis Robber Tells Victim That She’s “Too Pretty To Rob” Before Telling Her To Follow Him on Facebook
Last month, a woman became the victim of an unusual crime after the suspect insisted that she follow him on Facebook before robbing her and making an unwanted romantic advance. Read More
Jeffrey Epstein’s Jail Suicide Reportedly Enabled by Guard Negligence
The Bureau of Prisons’ Inspector General recently released a report on the negligence and failures that enabled disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein to take his own life. Read More
Simone Biles to Return to Competition, with 2024 in Her Sight
Ice Cube Calls Out ‘Gatekeepers’ Trying To Prevent His Big3 Basketball League From Succeeding
Ice Cube is calling out all “gatekeepers!” Read More
Overseas payments to Biden family could exceed $40M, Comer says: ‘This was organized crime’
Members of President Biden’s family may have accepted in excess of $40 million from foreign nationals in exchange for favorable policy decisions, House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer suggested Wednesday. Read More
Traveler wins $1.3 million jackpot on slot machine in Las Vegas airport: ‘That’s one way to end a vacation’
This traveler is flying high. Read More
Here's Why Cleveland Air Smells Like It's Burning Today
Cleveland Mom Faces Murder, Left 1 Year Old Home While On Vacation
Everything You Missed at the Fantasia Concert in Cleveland!
Tragedy in Ohio: 2 Year Old Fatally Shoots His Pregnant Mother
Russell Simmons Dragged For Filth By Daughter & Kimora, Twitter Piles On
The Good, Bad, and Strange Fashions from the 2023 BET Awards
The 2023 Father’s Day “Father and Child Look A-Like” photo contest
Cause Of Death Revealed For Memphis Rapper Gangsta Boo