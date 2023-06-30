The Bijou Star Files: DC Young Fly Speaks On Crying All The Time

CLOSE

DC Young Fly Speaks On Staying Strong After Jacky Oh’s Passing: ‘I Cry All The Time, But I Rather Show Positivity’

DC Young Fly is sharing how he's pushing forward after the passing of Jacky Oh.

U.S. SUPREME COURTSTRIKES DOWN AFFIRMATIVE ACTION Universities Can’t Consider Race In Admissions

The Supreme Court just ruled that affirmative action in university admission violates the Equal Protection Clause of the United States Constitution.

MICHAEL ERIC DYSON RIPS SUPREME COURT… For Outlawing Affirmative Action

Dr. Michael Eric Dyson's is livid six justices have upended affirmative action in this country, saying Black people are getting screwed all over again.

MADONNA STILL TOO SICK TO GET OUT OF BED… Opening Tour Dates Uncertain

Madonna is not out of the woods after being hospitalized for a serious bacterial infection … we're told she's still bedridden and people around her think she's in no shape to kick off her world tour.

TRAVIS SCOTT NO CRIMINAL CHARGES FOR ASTROWORLD TRAGEDY

A rep for Travis Scott tells TMZ, "Travis Scott will not be charged with criminal charges or any wrongdoing for his involvement with Astroworld festival."

THAILAND AIRPORT ACCIDENT WOMAN LOSES LEG AFTER GETTING TRAPPED IN MOVING WALKWAY

Losing luggage at the airport is bad, but losing a leg is worse … and that's what happened to a woman in Thailand.

NAOMI CAMPBELL I’M A MOM X2 AT 53!!!

Naomi Campbell is proving it's never too late to be a mother … lettin' her fans know about her brand new baby she's welcomed at 53 years old!

KEVIN COSTNER MY ESTRANGED WIFE’S USING PLASTIC SURGERY EXPENSES… To Justify $248,000 In Child Support

Kevin Costner says his estranged wife is living in outer space thinking she's entitled to $248,000 a month in child support, because some of her alleged "expenses" include her own plastic surgery … according to court docs filed by Kevin.

VANNA WHITE I’M WORTH AT LEAST HALF OF SAJAK’S SALARY …If You Want Me To Keep Spinning The Wheel

Vanna White has got Sony spinning these days because she won't continue on "Wheel of Fortune" unless she makes at least half of what Pat Sajak has been making …

RICHARD BRANSON VIRGIN GALACTIC COMMERCIAL SPACE LAUNCH A Big Success!!!

Virgin Galactic's first commercial space flight has been deemed a success — and footage from inside the aircraft shows the passengers having a fantastic time as they experience zero-Gs!

KIM KARDASHIAN BREAKS DOWN OVER YE’S ANTISEMITISM …I Miss The Old Kanye

Kanye West's behavior, both publicly and behind the scenes clearly tore his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, and their family apart … as evidenced in scenes recorded right around the time of his antisemitic attacks.

NICKI MINAJ Bad News, My Album’s Delayed …GOOD NEWS, IT’S ‘PINK FRIDAY 2’!!!

Nicki Minaj is pushing back the release date of her next album … but as consolation for the fans, she officially revealed the project to be a sequel to her debut "Pink Friday."

50 CENT JA RULE’S STAGE STUNT IS AS ‘STUPID’ AS THEY COME!!!

50 Cent rarely misses the chance to have a laugh at Ja Rule's expense … and laugh he did at Ja's recent performance stunt that involved paramedics and a stretcher.

NYC MAYOR ADAMS Goes Off On Woman At City Meeting …DON’T TREAT ME LIKE YOU OWN A PLANTATION!!!

NYC Mayor Eric Adams is raising some eyebrows after comparing a citizen at a community meeting to a plantation owner … this after the woman got aggressive in addressing Adams over recent rent hikes.

TIFFANY HADDISH Debuts Club Bangers With E-40, Lil Jon RAP CAREER BACK 🔛!!!

A source close to the track's production informs us the E-40 collab was produced by his son Droop-E. It's a family affair!!!

Love To See It! Beyoncé & Kelly Rowland Team Up To Build Housing Units In Houston

Houston natives Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland are partnering with Harris County officials to help build permanent housing units in their hometown, which will directly benefit some of the city's homeless population!

Multiple Mississippi Cops Fired After $400M Lawsuit Claims They Tortured, Sexually Assaulted Two Men

Multiple deputies have been fired from a Mississippi sheriff's department after two men filed a $400 million federal lawsuit against them,

Kris Jenner Feels ‘Guilty’ For Helping Her Kids Achieve Fame: ‘It Can Be A Curse’

Kris Jenner is acknowledging the guilt she feels for playing a pivotal role in helping her children achieve worldwide fame. After all, life in the spotlight brings new troubles alongside major blessings.

Tia Mowry Explains How Desire To ‘Start Living’ In ‘Truth’ Prompted Decision To Divorce Cory Hardrict

Tia Mowry is opening up about her divorce from her husband of 14 years and the father of her two children, Cory Hardrict.

‘Squid Game’ Creator Gets NO Residuals From Series Despite Netflix Grossing Nearly $1 Billion

According to The Los Angeles Times, 'Squid Game' creator Hwang Dong-hyuk reportedly "forfeited all intellectual property rights and received no residuals" as Netflix pulled in almost $1 billion from the groundbreaking series.

Monica’s Son Responds to Music Video Showing Her in the Bathtub With The Game: ‘Yo What is This’

In a steamy music video for her latest song "Letters," Monica cozies up to The Game, leaving her son very concerned.

The Game Addresses Rumor He Ghostwrote 50 Cent’s “What Up Gangsta”

The Game is setting the record straight.

Jonathan Majors Case: NYPD Reportedly Has Enough Evidence to Arrest Accuser for Attacking Actor

The actor's lawyer says police have obtained evidence that counters Grace Jabbari's account of the alleged assault.

Former Parkland School Resource Officer Acquitted of Child-Neglect and Culpable Negligence Charges After Being Accused of Failing to Act During 2018 Mass Shooting [Video]

A former school resource officer was acquitted on all counts Thursday after being accused of failing to act during the 2018 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

Toymaker Demands $6M Repayment from T.I. and Tiny After ‘Frivolous’ Lawsuit Regarding OMG Girlz

MGA is demanding that T.I. pay its company $6 million after they defended themselves in the rapper's "frivolous" lawsuit that they won.

