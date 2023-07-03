Destiny’s Child Reunite To Build Housing For The Homeless

CLOSE

Destiny: the events that will necessarily happen to a particular person or thing in the future. When Beyonce’ and Kelly Rowland were growing up in Houston they wanted their destiny to be Destiny’s Child. But who could have known that the destiny of those children who are now women would come full circle, to them going back to were it all started from to be build housing for the homeless.

Destiny’s Child is reuniting but not for a concert or new album but to reduces homelessness.

Former Destiny’s Child members Beyonce’ and Kelly Rowland are working with Harris County officials to build a multi-million dollar housing unit, called Knowles-Rowland House, for those in need in their hometown of Houston in Texas. The lady also care planning to provide support services such as transportation, mental health, physical and behavioral health support to those who need it.

