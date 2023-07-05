The Bijou Star Files: “Hell No” MJ Doesn’t Approve Of Scotties Ex

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, July 5, 2023: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.
MICHAEL JORDAN HELL NO I DON’T APPROVE OF SON DATING LARSA PIPPEN
Michael Jordan has never been one to mince his words, and he’s sticking true to form when asked about his son, Marcus, dating Larsa Pippen. Read more
ELON MUSK ZINGS ZUCK’S NEW TWITTER-LIKE APP …Days Before Set to Launch
Mark Zuckerberg‘s new Twitter-like app is just days away from taking flight — and it seems Elon Musk‘s not happy about the competition … further fueling the two techies’ beef. Read more
IN-FLIGHT FREAKOUT WOMAN CLAIMS TO SEE SOMETHING …Which Isn’t Actually There
Carrot Top was apparently on the same flight with this woman, and he’s writing her off as a wacko who did this just for thrills. Read more
WHITE HOUSE COCAINE POSSIBLY FOUND IN WEST WING… Fire IDs It as Blow
Cocaine may have been found inside the White House this weekend — and it appears to have been discovered in an area that President Biden frequents a lot on the job. Read more
BRONNY JAMES, SHAREEF O’NEAL DENIED AT SAWEETIE BIRTHDAY PARTY …Dads’ Pull Doesn’t Translate!!!
Sources with direct knowledge …. Bronny was denied entrance because he’s 18 years old. Read more
ADELE Warns Fans …’I’LL F**KING KILL YOU’ IF YOU THROW CRAP AT ME!!!
Adele has had it with everything from cellphones to ashes being hurled on stage at singers during their concerts, and she has threatened her fans with death if they follow suit!!! Read more
ROBERT DE NIRO FILMED HEADING TO FUNERAL HOME …After Grandson’s Apparent Overdose Death
Robert De Niro was pictured for the first time since news broke of his grandson Leandro‘s apparent overdose death … and the images captured him heading to a Manhattan funeral home. Read more
FOURTH OF JULY IN D.C.NATIONAL MALL FIREWORKS SHOW …Nearly $270K To Light It Up!
Washington, D.C. isn’t skimping on this year’s annual fireworks extravaganza at the National Mall — and we’ve learned America’s dropping a nice chunk of change to make it happen! Read more
JAY-Z’S MOM’S WEDDING A-LISTERS SHOW UP FOR THE BIG DAY… Tyler Perry, Kelly Rowland & More!
Jay-Z‘s mom has tied the knot, and if her son and his wife, Beyoncé aren’t big enough names for ya … the whole celebration was a who’s who of A-listers — partyin’ it up late into the night together. Read more
DRAKE PRETTY IN PINK Shows Off Nails After Pre-Tour Manicure
Drake is about to hit the road on his highly-anticipated tour — and he’s doing his best to make sure he looks damn good in doing so — stopping to get his hair and nails done. Read more
DOOMED TITANIC SUBMERSIBLE 5 PASSENGERS WERE IN DARKNESS …To The Bitter End
Frightening new details have emerged about the 5 people trapped inside the Titanic-bound sub … and what they experienced leading up to their deaths, which was nothing less than a nightmare come true. Read more
RON DESANTIS ANTI-PRIDE TRUMP AD BACKFIRES Twitter Roasts Him
Presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis and his team might wanna take things back to the drawing board because one anti-Trump Pride Month ad just didn’t quite stick the way they had hoped. Read more
CLAUDIA JORDAN’WHEEL’ HAS ENOUGH $$$ FOR RYAN AND VANNA TO BE HAPPY …Don’t Pressure Him To Give Up Any Salary
Claudia Jordan says there’s plenty of money to go around on “Wheel of Fortune” to pay both incoming host Ryan Seacrest and mainstay Vanna White what they deserve … and Ryan shouldn’t have to give up salary to keep Vanna. Read more
LIL NAS X SEX TOY THROWN ONSTAGE …Whose ‘P****’ is This?!?
Lil Nas X is the latest celeb to have crap thrown at them in the middle of a performance — but, fortunately, this one amounted to more laughs than bruises. Read more
TRAVIS SCOTT HOOKS UP RAGING FRONT ROW FAN …Shirt Off Back, 👟 Off Feet
It pays to be a Travis Scott fan in the front row, especially if you can match his energy and recite his lyrics — ’cause the dude might just throw you a bone … like he did for this bloke. Read more
DISASTER AVERTED FACEBOOK VIDEO REVEALS HUGE CRACK IN ROLLER COASTER PILLAR
Something positive came from social media Friday … a Facebook post may have prevented a tragedy that could have had fatal consequences. Read more
CHARLES BARKLEY TAKE THAT SUPREME COURT!!! Donates Millions To Auburn University
Charles Barkley is doing his part in end-running the United States Supreme Court’s decision outlawing affirmative action in college admissions … he’s amending his will to provide scholarships for Black students. Read more
YOUNG BUCK GETS INTO FIGHT W/ AFROMAN’S CREW …After Gut Check Gone Wrong
Afroman and Young Buck were recently at odds — and it got so ugly, hands were thrown … leading to a full-blown brouhaha breaking out between their respective crews. Read more
ELON MUSK WE’RE LIMITING TWEETS SEEN …By Unverified Users!!!
Twitter was experiencing mass outages this weekend — and now, Elon Musk has explained why … he’s instituting a new policy that limits nonpaying customers to a daily tweet count. Read more
Megan Thee Stallion Subpoenas Kelsey Harris’ Boyfriend In 1501 Certified Entertainment Lawsuit
Megan Thee Stallion‘s legal team has subpoenaed Kelsey Harris’ boyfriend, Darien Smith, in her legal battle with former record label 1501 Certified Entertainment, according to court documents … Read more
First Daughter Tingz! Recalling Facts About Malia Obama Ahead Of Her 25th Birthday
Malia Obama turns 25 on July 4, and this member of the Forever First Family is already goin’ places! Read more
Karen Huger Serves BAWDY At 60th Birthday Party: ‘Live Your Best Life’ (PHOTO)
With Karen Huger having commemorated her 60th birthday two months ago, the Real Housewives of Potomac OG is showing how to be a sexagenarian with style! Read more
Blac Chyna Gets Emotional After Receiving Honorary Doctorate: ‘I’ve Been Through A Lot’
Months after opening up about reversing her past cosmetic surgeries, Blac Chyna—aka Angela White—has officially been granted an honorary Ph.D. from the Sacramento Theological Seminary & Bible School. Read more
Shaquil Barrett’s Wife Announces They’re Expecting Another Child Two Months After Drowning Death Of 2-Year-Old Daughter
Shaquil Barrett’s wife, Jordanna Barrett, has announced that they are expecting another child two months after the drowning death of their daughter, Arrayah. Read more
WATCH: Jesseca Harris-Dupart Gifts Da Brat A ‘Pre-Push’ Present Ahead Of Their Baby Boy’s Birth
Jesseca Harris-Dupart is showing her wife, Da Brat, her love and appreciation ahead of the birth of their first child together, a baby boy. Read more
New York Cop Charged After Falsely Accusing Fellow Officers Of Sending Her Threatening Texts
A police officer from New York State has been criminally charged after investigators say she sent threatening text messages to herself, falsely claiming her colleagues had sent them. Read more
Wow! Missing Texas Teen, Who Disappeared Eight Years Ago, Has Been Found Alive
In a stunning turn of events, Rudy Farias, a Texas man who had been missing for eight long years since he was a teenager, has been found alive. Read more
Kimora Lee Simmons Says She’s Doing “OK” After Calling Out Ex Russell Simmons’ Alleged Abusive Behavior
While speaking at the Essence Festival of Culture in New Orleans over the weekend, the fashion mogul said “I’m OK” after her big public social media dispute between her, her oldest daughters Aoki and Ming Lee, and her ex. Read more
6-Year-Old Boy In Mexico Plummets 40 Feet From Amusement Park Zipline After Harness Breaks, Family To File Lawsuit
A 6-year-old boy in Mexico plummeted 40 feet from an amusement park zipline after his harness broke! His family is now filing a lawsuit. Read more
Flying Electric Car Receives Airworthiness Certificate From FAA
Alef Automotive plans to release the vehicle toward the end of 2025 with a $300K price tag. Read more
Walgreens Announces Plans To Close 450 Locations
Walgreens announced that it expects to close 450 locations as part of its cost-cutting measures. Read more
Phaedra Parks Gifts 13-Year-Old Son $150k To Invest In Real Estate
Phaedra Parks gave her son the ultimate birthday gift this year: the ability to make passive income. The Married to Medicine star gave her 13-year-old son Ayden $150,000 to invest in real estate. Read more
Tamika Scott Reveals She Has A Protective Order Against Her Sister & Brother-In-Law
It looks like the feud between Tamika and LaTocha Scott continues to plague the sisters. Read more
RHOA Alum Peter Thomas Facing Eviction Lawsuit for Bar One Miami Restaurant
Peter Thomas, the ex-husband of Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey, is facing an eviction lawsuit for his Miami restaurant, Bar One. Read more
Michelle Williams Addresses The Disbandment Of Destiny’s Child: “I Don’t Know If We Wanted It To Be The Last Album”
Michelle Williams discusses the possibility of a highly anticipated reunion of the legendary girl group Destiny’s Child. Read more
Atlanta Mother Shoots 17-Year-Old Son During Argument Over Video Game
An Atlanta mother was arrested for shooting and wounding her teenage son over an argument about a video game console. Read more
Titan’s RB Hassan Haskins Accused Of Strangling Girlfriend After She ‘Liked’ Another Man’s Instagram Post
Tennessee Titans running back Hassan Haskins was arrested on Thursday after an argument with his girlfriend turned violent. Read more
Diddy’s Son Justin Combs Hit w/ 2 Charges Over DUI Arrest
New details surrounding Justin Combs’ recent DUI arrest have been released. Read more
DoorDash driver curses woman out for 25% tip on $20 order: ‘Nice house for $5 tip’
This pizza came in hot. Read more
Here's Why Cleveland Air Smells Like It's Burning Today
Beyonce Wears A Posh Peach Gown To Mother-in-Law Gloria Carter’s Wedding
Jill Scott’s Revolutionary Remix Of The Star Spangled Banner
Tragedy in Ohio: 2 Year Old Fatally Shoots His Pregnant Mother
The Good, Bad, and Strange Fashions from the 2023 BET Awards
Cleveland Mom Faces Murder, Left 1 Year Old Home While On Vacation
Loving The Culture: Ashanti Visits Bermuda For The First Time To Celebrate Carnival
Cleveland Police Say '30 Missing Children' Reports Are Misleading