The Bijou Star Files: “Hell No” MJ Doesn’t Approve Of Scotties Ex

MICHAEL JORDAN HELL NO I DON’T APPROVE OF SON DATING LARSA PIPPEN

Michael Jordan has never been one to mince his words, and he’s sticking true to form when asked about his son, Marcus, dating Larsa Pippen. Read more

ELON MUSK ZINGS ZUCK’S NEW TWITTER-LIKE APP …Days Before Set to Launch

Mark Zuckerberg‘s new Twitter-like app is just days away from taking flight — and it seems Elon Musk‘s not happy about the competition … further fueling the two techies’ beef. Read more

IN-FLIGHT FREAKOUT WOMAN CLAIMS TO SEE SOMETHING …Which Isn’t Actually There

Carrot Top was apparently on the same flight with this woman, and he’s writing her off as a wacko who did this just for thrills. Read more

WHITE HOUSE COCAINE POSSIBLY FOUND IN WEST WING… Fire IDs It as Blow

Cocaine may have been found inside the White House this weekend — and it appears to have been discovered in an area that President Biden frequents a lot on the job. Read more

BRONNY JAMES, SHAREEF O’NEAL DENIED AT SAWEETIE BIRTHDAY PARTY …Dads’ Pull Doesn’t Translate!!!

Sources with direct knowledge …. Bronny was denied entrance because he’s 18 years old. Read more

ADELE Warns Fans …’I’LL F**KING KILL YOU’ IF YOU THROW CRAP AT ME!!!

Adele has had it with everything from cellphones to ashes being hurled on stage at singers during their concerts, and she has threatened her fans with death if they follow suit!!! Read more

ROBERT DE NIRO FILMED HEADING TO FUNERAL HOME …After Grandson’s Apparent Overdose Death

Robert De Niro was pictured for the first time since news broke of his grandson Leandro‘s apparent overdose death … and the images captured him heading to a Manhattan funeral home. Read more

FOURTH OF JULY IN D.C.NATIONAL MALL FIREWORKS SHOW …Nearly $270K To Light It Up!

Washington, D.C. isn’t skimping on this year’s annual fireworks extravaganza at the National Mall — and we’ve learned America’s dropping a nice chunk of change to make it happen! Read more

JAY-Z’S MOM’S WEDDING A-LISTERS SHOW UP FOR THE BIG DAY… Tyler Perry, Kelly Rowland & More!

Jay-Z‘s mom has tied the knot, and if her son and his wife, Beyoncé aren’t big enough names for ya … the whole celebration was a who’s who of A-listers — partyin’ it up late into the night together. Read more

DRAKE PRETTY IN PINK Shows Off Nails After Pre-Tour Manicure

Drake is about to hit the road on his highly-anticipated tour — and he’s doing his best to make sure he looks damn good in doing so — stopping to get his hair and nails done. Read more

DOOMED TITANIC SUBMERSIBLE 5 PASSENGERS WERE IN DARKNESS …To The Bitter End

Frightening new details have emerged about the 5 people trapped inside the Titanic-bound sub … and what they experienced leading up to their deaths, which was nothing less than a nightmare come true. Read more

RON DESANTIS ANTI-PRIDE TRUMP AD BACKFIRES Twitter Roasts Him

Presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis and his team might wanna take things back to the drawing board because one anti-Trump Pride Month ad just didn’t quite stick the way they had hoped. Read more

CLAUDIA JORDAN’WHEEL’ HAS ENOUGH $$$ FOR RYAN AND VANNA TO BE HAPPY …Don’t Pressure Him To Give Up Any Salary

Claudia Jordan says there’s plenty of money to go around on “Wheel of Fortune” to pay both incoming host Ryan Seacrest and mainstay Vanna White what they deserve … and Ryan shouldn’t have to give up salary to keep Vanna. Read more

LIL NAS X SEX TOY THROWN ONSTAGE …Whose ‘P****’ is This?!?

Lil Nas X is the latest celeb to have crap thrown at them in the middle of a performance — but, fortunately, this one amounted to more laughs than bruises. Read more

TRAVIS SCOTT HOOKS UP RAGING FRONT ROW FAN …Shirt Off Back, 👟 Off Feet

It pays to be a Travis Scott fan in the front row, especially if you can match his energy and recite his lyrics — ’cause the dude might just throw you a bone … like he did for this bloke. Read more

DISASTER AVERTED FACEBOOK VIDEO REVEALS HUGE CRACK IN ROLLER COASTER PILLAR

Something positive came from social media Friday … a Facebook post may have prevented a tragedy that could have had fatal consequences. Read more

CHARLES BARKLEY TAKE THAT SUPREME COURT!!! Donates Millions To Auburn University

Charles Barkley is doing his part in end-running the United States Supreme Court’s decision outlawing affirmative action in college admissions … he’s amending his will to provide scholarships for Black students. Read more

YOUNG BUCK GETS INTO FIGHT W/ AFROMAN’S CREW …After Gut Check Gone Wrong

Afroman and Young Buck were recently at odds — and it got so ugly, hands were thrown … leading to a full-blown brouhaha breaking out between their respective crews. Read more

ELON MUSK WE’RE LIMITING TWEETS SEEN …By Unverified Users!!!

Twitter was experiencing mass outages this weekend — and now, Elon Musk has explained why … he’s instituting a new policy that limits nonpaying customers to a daily tweet count. Read more

Megan Thee Stallion Subpoenas Kelsey Harris’ Boyfriend In 1501 Certified Entertainment Lawsuit

Megan Thee Stallion‘s legal team has subpoenaed Kelsey Harris’ boyfriend, Darien Smith, in her legal battle with former record label 1501 Certified Entertainment, according to court documents … Read more

First Daughter Tingz! Recalling Facts About Malia Obama Ahead Of Her 25th Birthday

Malia Obama turns 25 on July 4, and this member of the Forever First Family is already goin’ places! Read more

Karen Huger Serves BAWDY At 60th Birthday Party: ‘Live Your Best Life’ (PHOTO)

With Karen Huger having commemorated her 60th birthday two months ago, the Real Housewives of Potomac OG is showing how to be a sexagenarian with style! Read more

Blac Chyna Gets Emotional After Receiving Honorary Doctorate: ‘I’ve Been Through A Lot’

Months after opening up about reversing her past cosmetic surgeries, Blac Chyna—aka Angela White—has officially been granted an honorary Ph.D. from the Sacramento Theological Seminary & Bible School. Read more

Shaquil Barrett’s Wife Announces They’re Expecting Another Child Two Months After Drowning Death Of 2-Year-Old Daughter

Shaquil Barrett’s wife, Jordanna Barrett, has announced that they are expecting another child two months after the drowning death of their daughter, Arrayah. Read more

WATCH: Jesseca Harris-Dupart Gifts Da Brat A ‘Pre-Push’ Present Ahead Of Their Baby Boy’s Birth

Jesseca Harris-Dupart is showing her wife, Da Brat, her love and appreciation ahead of the birth of their first child together, a baby boy. Read more

New York Cop Charged After Falsely Accusing Fellow Officers Of Sending Her Threatening Texts

A police officer from New York State has been criminally charged after investigators say she sent threatening text messages to herself, falsely claiming her colleagues had sent them. Read more

Wow! Missing Texas Teen, Who Disappeared Eight Years Ago, Has Been Found Alive

Photo Credit: Texas Center for the Missing

In a stunning turn of events, Rudy Farias, a Texas man who had been missing for eight long years since he was a teenager, has been found alive. Read more

Kimora Lee Simmons Says She’s Doing “OK” After Calling Out Ex Russell Simmons’ Alleged Abusive Behavior

While speaking at the Essence Festival of Culture in New Orleans over the weekend, the fashion mogul said “I’m OK” after her big public social media dispute between her, her oldest daughters Aoki and Ming Lee, and her ex. Read more

6-Year-Old Boy In Mexico Plummets 40 Feet From Amusement Park Zipline After Harness Breaks, Family To File Lawsuit

A 6-year-old boy in Mexico plummeted 40 feet from an amusement park zipline after his harness broke! His family is now filing a lawsuit. Read more

Flying Electric Car Receives Airworthiness Certificate From FAA

Alef Automotive plans to release the vehicle toward the end of 2025 with a $300K price tag. Read more

Walgreens Announces Plans To Close 450 Locations

Walgreens announced that it expects to close 450 locations as part of its cost-cutting measures. Read more

Phaedra Parks Gifts 13-Year-Old Son $150k To Invest In Real Estate

Phaedra Parks gave her son the ultimate birthday gift this year: the ability to make passive income. The Married to Medicine star gave her 13-year-old son Ayden $150,000 to invest in real estate. Read more

Tamika Scott Reveals She Has A Protective Order Against Her Sister & Brother-In-Law

It looks like the feud between Tamika and LaTocha Scott continues to plague the sisters. Read more

RHOA Alum Peter Thomas Facing Eviction Lawsuit for Bar One Miami Restaurant

Peter Thomas, the ex-husband of Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey, is facing an eviction lawsuit for his Miami restaurant, Bar One. Read more

Michelle Williams Addresses The Disbandment Of Destiny’s Child: “I Don’t Know If We Wanted It To Be The Last Album”

Michelle Williams discusses the possibility of a highly anticipated reunion of the legendary girl group Destiny’s Child. Read more

Atlanta Mother Shoots 17-Year-Old Son During Argument Over Video Game

An Atlanta mother was arrested for shooting and wounding her teenage son over an argument about a video game console. Read more

Titan’s RB Hassan Haskins Accused Of Strangling Girlfriend After She ‘Liked’ Another Man’s Instagram Post

Tennessee Titans running back Hassan Haskins was arrested on Thursday after an argument with his girlfriend turned violent. Read more

Diddy’s Son Justin Combs Hit w/ 2 Charges Over DUI Arrest

New details surrounding Justin Combs’ recent DUI arrest have been released. Read more

DoorDash driver curses woman out for 25% tip on $20 order: ‘Nice house for $5 tip’

This pizza came in hot. Read more

