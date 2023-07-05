Workout Wednesday With Tracey Brown: Dumbbells Workout

Welcome to The Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star Workout Wednesday with Tracey Brown!
Each week personal trainer Tracey M Brown will show us the best practices, tips, and tricks to a good, positive, fit lifestyle.
This week Tracey Brown is getting us together with a ‘Dumbbells and You’ workout.
Make it a LyfeStyle Full body Workout
-Perform 2-3 Rounds
Pliet Squat 15
Pliet hold -upright Row – 10 each arm
Pliet hold- neutral shoulder press -12 total
Hammer curls -15 total
Tricep Kickbacks-20 total
Parallel Squat – 15
Squat hold – crossover curls -10 each arm
Elbow to knee crossover-15 each side
Bent over flyes 2/1/1 -15 total
Reverse Row – 20 total
squat hold hurricane twist -30 total
