Workout Wednesday With Tracey Brown: Dumbbells Workout

Welcome to The Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star Workout Wednesday with Tracey Brown!

Each week personal trainer Tracey M Brown will show us the best practices, tips, and tricks to a good, positive, fit lifestyle.

This week Tracey Brown is getting us together with a ‘Dumbbells and You’ workout.

Make it a LyfeStyle Full body Workout

-Perform 2-3 Rounds

Pliet Squat 15

Pliet hold -upright Row – 10 each arm

Pliet hold- neutral shoulder press -12 total

Hammer curls -15 total

Tricep Kickbacks-20 total

Parallel Squat – 15

Squat hold – crossover curls -10 each arm

Elbow to knee crossover-15 each side

Bent over flyes 2/1/1 -15 total

Reverse Row – 20 total

squat hold hurricane twist -30 total

