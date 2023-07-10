Entertainment News

Beyonce’s Moms, Tina Knowles, Burglarized Of $1Mil Cash and Bling

Published on July 10, 2023

Tyler Perry Studios Grand Opening Gala - Arrivals

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

When mom was away the burglars played!!  Superstar Beyonce’s mother Tina Knowles home was burglarized while she was away on vacation and hit for $1 million in cash and jewelry.

According to a report by TMZ:

There was a recent break-in at Tina’s Los Angeles-area estate and cops were told a safe with over $1 million in cash and jewelry was missing — the entire safe!

On Wednesday someone stopped by to check on Ms. Tina’s house when they discovered her safe was missing and notified authorities that are investigating how it happened.  It may be time for Tina Knowles to move because this isn’t the first time she has had trouble with intruders at her home.

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

