Docuseries About Atlanta’s Magic City Strip Club Coming Soon

We have all heard about Atlanta’s strip club ‘Magic City’ the some have tried to duplicate but none can hold a candle to the worlds most famous strip club. A club started and owned by a black man that cultivated it since it’s birth in 1985 to the legend it is today, the black ‘Studio 54’

So it makes sense in the world of documentary’s that one should know the history of ‘Magic City’ that is more than just a strip, it is a catalyst for the Hip Hop culture. Because if the ladies of Magic City wouldn’t bounce to your music your career would most likely stay in the parking lot.

Cole Brown, DreamCrew Entertainment, Jermaine Dupri, and Jami Gertz announced that production has wrapped on the forthcoming documentary series Magic City: An American Fantasy – a three-part series uncovering the story behind the famed Atlanta strip club, Magic City, and its decades-long influence on hip-hop.

Magic City: An American Fantasy will exclusive footage as well as a history lesson by the father, Magic City Founder, Michael “Mr. Magic” Barney.

Magic City: An American Fantasy, the trailer release dates and more information is coming soon.