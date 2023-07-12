The Bijou Star Files: Aretha Franklins Couch Had Major Coins In It

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, July 12, 2023: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.
ARETHA FRANKLIN WILL FOUND IN COUCH DEEMED VALID …Big Win For 2 of Her Sons
A jury determined a handwritten document found in Aretha Franklin's couch is a valid will … a major development after years of her kids battling over her estate.
NAOMI OSAKA, CORDAE WELCOME BABY GIRL… We’re Officially Parents!!!
Naomi Osaka and Cordae's little bundle of joy is here — the "Gifted" rapper announced at a recent show the tennis superstar gave birth to their first child!!
Darius Daulton Jackson Speaks On Holding Keke Palmer To A ‘Perfect Standard’ Ahead Of His Criticism Of Her Concert Attire
Darius Daulton Jackson shared his feelings about his relationship with his girlfriend Keke Palmer on a new episode of 'Baby, This is Keke Palmer.
Bank Of America Ordered To Pay $250M For ‘Double-Dipping’ & ‘Illegally’ Making Fake Accounts
It looks like Bank of America (BoA) is on the hook for over $250M, as the corporation has been accused of "double-dipping on fees" and opening fraudulent accounts!
Dionne Warwick Jokingly Resigns as Self-Appointed Twitter CEO: ‘They’ve Got Too Much Going On Here’
Dionne Warwick first joked about becoming Twitter's CEO in May after Elon Musk announced that he had appointed someone new for the role.
An Investigation Into Hologram Drake
Drake started his tour by performing next to a childhood version of himself. But is it a hologram, a lookalike, or a Deepfake? We investigated. Here's what we found.
The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star on 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am
Congratulations, Da Brat Officially Welcomes Da Boy [PHOTOS]
Cleveland Mass Shooting: 9 Injured, Suspect Still On The Run
Beyonce Wears A Posh Peach Gown To Mother-in-Law Gloria Carter’s Wedding
Jill Scott’s Revolutionary Remix Of The Star Spangled Banner
Ohio: Pizza Delivery Man Accused Of Fatal Shooting In Road Rage Incident
Tracee Ellis Ross Poses Topless On Instagram, Twitter Collectively Moans
Here's Why Cleveland Air Smells Like It's Burning Today
Strippers Robbed Following BET Awards Caught On Tape!?