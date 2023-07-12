The Bijou Star Files: Aretha Franklins Couch Had Major Coins In It

CLOSE

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, July 12, 2023: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

ARETHA FRANKLIN WILL FOUND IN COUCH DEEMED VALID …Big Win For 2 of Her Sons

A jury determined a handwritten document found in Aretha Franklin’s couch is a valid will … a major development after years of her kids battling over her estate. Read More

NAOMI OSAKA, CORDAE WELCOME BABY GIRL… We’re Officially Parents!!!

Naomi Osaka and Cordae’s little bundle of joy is here — the “Gifted” rapper announced at a recent show the tennis superstar gave birth to their first child!! Read More

Darius Daulton Jackson Speaks On Holding Keke Palmer To A ‘Perfect Standard’ Ahead Of His Criticism Of Her Concert Attire

Darius Daulton Jackson shared his feelings about his relationship with his girlfriend Keke Palmer on a new episode of ‘Baby, This is Keke Palmer. Read More

Bank Of America Ordered To Pay $250M For ‘Double-Dipping’ & ‘Illegally’ Making Fake Accounts

It looks like Bank of America (BoA) is on the hook for over $250M, as the corporation has been accused of “double-dipping on fees” and opening fraudulent accounts! Read More

Dionne Warwick Jokingly Resigns as Self-Appointed Twitter CEO: ‘They’ve Got Too Much Going On Here’

Dionne Warwick first joked about becoming Twitter’s CEO in May after Elon Musk announced that he had appointed someone new for the role. Read More

An Investigation Into Hologram Drake

Drake started his tour by performing next to a childhood version of himself. But is it a hologram, a lookalike, or a Deepfake? We investigated. Here’s what we found. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star on 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am