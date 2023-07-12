Who Needs Nike, Kyrie Irving Has Got ‘Unique’

CLOSE

The pandemic wasn’t Kyrie Irving’s friend and not because of COVID-19, but rather the drama that came behind it. First Kyrie was benched by the Brooklyn Nets because he wouldn’t vaccinate. Then Kyrie was benched by NIKE after his antisemitism controversy.

But who needs NIKE when you can have UNIQUE!?

Kyrie Irving has a new home with the Dallas Maverick’s and a new 5 Year shoe endorsement deal with ‘Unique’ a Chinese Shoe Company ANTA.

Kyrie Irving who is most defiantly ‘Unique’ took to his Instagram to break the news.

Anta x Hélà x A11Even My purpose here on Earth is #BiggerThanAShoeDeal

Take a look at Kyrie Irving’s full announcement below.