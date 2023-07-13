The Bijou Star Files: Naomi Osaka’s Baby’s Name Reveal

CLOSE

Cordae Reveals The Name Of His & Naomi Osaka’s Newborn Baby Girl (Video)

Rapper Cordae has revealed the name of his newborn daughter, whom he recently welcomed with his girlfriend Naomi Osaka last week. Read More

MORGAN FREEMAN CATCHES CONTAGIOUS BUG …Forced to Skip Media Tour

Morgan Freeman is on the mend from a nasty infection that derailed his plans to jet across the pond to promote his latest show. Read More

JAMIE FOXX PICKLEBALL ANYONE???… Recovery In Full Swing

Jamie Foxx’s whirlwind recovery reveal is still in full swing in Chicago … the actor was just photographed hitting the pickleball courts around town. Read More

Jamie Foxx Reportedly ‘Still Not 100%’ After Health Scare, Despite Public Sightings

Jamie Foxx is doing a lot better, but still has a ways to go in his recovery. Read More

Spicin’ It Up! Usher Details Wanting To ‘Try Different Things’ Through Las Vegas Residency

In a newly-published interview, Usher is dishing on the mindset he’s bringing to his Las Vegas Residency! Read More

