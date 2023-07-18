House Searched In Connection With Tupac Murder Case

CLOSE

On September 7, 1996 at the age of 25 years old Tupac Shakur was murdered in a drive by shooting while stopped at a light, being driven by Death Row Records Suge Knight. Tupac’s murder case had many twists and turns but never any resolve as to who, what and why the legendary rapper was gunned down.

No arrests have ever been made in the death of Tupac Shakur.

Now 26 years later, the breaking news is that Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed Tuesday that a search warrant was served at a Henderson home in connection to the death of rapper Tupac Shakur.

Department spokesperson Aden OcampoGomez said in a brief phone call that he couldn’t provide further details on the latest development in the case, citing the open investigation.

Do you think justice for Tupac will finally come?

See video below