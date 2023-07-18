Rikers Island Inmate Shoots Music Video While Locked Up

CLOSE

So much for crime and punishment. An inmate serving time, at New York’s notorious Rikers Island, for attempted murder amongst other things shot a music video while locked up. What’s even crazier than shooting a video from behind bars is the visual content of the video that includes inmates getting attacked, brandishing shanks, displaying head wounds, and buying weed taped to a windowpane in a DIY dispensary.

The video titled “NYC’s Boldest” by Tay627, might not make it to the MTV Video Awards but it did get a mention on the Drink of Champs podcast when rapper and G-Unit member Tony Yayo had this to say about “NYC’s Boldest”

“The Island don’t even have control. The inmates control that shit. You seen the video of the n***as on Rikers? N***as had the weed store! … N***as had knives, all that shit. It was a video, a music video!”

What’s even crazier, there is a sequel to “NYC’s Boldest” and it was shot from Riker’s Island as well.

Rikers Island holds 10,000 inmates daily. By law, the jails on Rikers Island must close by 2027, and the city plans to replace the complex with four smaller lockups based in every borough except for Staten Island.

By the looks of things, it needs to close now.

Take a look at the video’s below.

WARNING THE VIDEO IS EXTREMELY GRAPHIC IN NATURE