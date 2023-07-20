Derek Chauvin Is Pleading to The U.S. Supreme Court For Help

CLOSE

People in hell want ice water, now it’s being reported that the ex-Minneapolis cop, Derek Chauvin, that murdered George Floyd while kneeling on his neck in front of the whole viral world want the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn his murder conviction.

Akon’s smash hit I’m Locked Up, is heavy in Derek Chauvin’s rotation as he sit’s in jail after being convicted and sentenced to 22 1/2 years for second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter then another 21 years for violating Floyd’s civil rights.

Derek Chauvin feels he didn’t receive a fair trial but his feelings have been falling of deaf appeals court ears so he is now taking his ‘argument’ to The U.S. Supreme Court.

CBS Minnesota reports that lawyers for Derek Chauvin said Wednesday (July 19) that they filed documents asking the nation’s highest court to review Chauvin’s second-degree murder conviction after the Minnesota Supreme Court released a one-page order Tuesday (July 18) declining to hear the appeal.

