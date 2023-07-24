Monica Jumps Into A Crowd To Defend Woman Punched By A Man

CLOSE

When Monica sings “Your everything to me” she means it.

Singer Monica has an amazing fan base that has been riding with her since she dropped ‘Miss Thang’ back in 1995. Well Monica returned the love when she during a show seen a male lay hands on a female in the crowd so ‘Miss Thang’ went ‘Code Red’ jumped into the crowd to come to the damsel in distressing aid.

Monica while performing during Detroit’s Riverfront Music Festival, Monica stopped mid performance when she witnessed a man hitting a woman, and jumped into the crowd. Monica actually went off on the male first and when popped back off at Monica, into the crowd she went. Monica said that seeing that was triggering for her and she apologized to the audience before continuing her performance.

In a statement following the incident Monica had this to say about the incident.

“I apologized there and I’m apologizing here for my actions but no one would take action! I was so triggered, I watched and she didn’t appear to even know him! It appeared to be about space during a packed concert! He punched her with all his strength! My intentions were to prevent her from being hit again and she wasn’t! I asked for help, it fell on deaf ears! It was like seeing my mother or an aunt be assaulted!! This woman was 50+ I pray she’s ok!”

Well alright now Miss Monica!!

Take a look at what went down in the video below.