Prayers: Singer Jazmine Sullivan Mom Has Passed

CLOSE

One of the hardest people to loose on earth is a mother, no matter how old you get.

Prayers are in order as, Philly native, R&B singer Jazmine Sullivan has shared the passing of her mother, Pam Joi Sullivan, at 64 years young.

The 36 year old, Grammy Award winning singer took to her Instagram to pay tribute to her mom.

“I don’t have the words yet mommy. So for now I’ll say thank you thank you thank you”

Pam Joi Sullivan was first diagnosed with inflammatory breast cancer in October 2019, however no cause of death has been given at this time.

We will be keeping Jazmine Sullivan as well as her family uplifted on our prayers.

Take a look at Jazmine Sullivan’s post below.