The Bijou Star Files: Judge Mathis Accused Of Drawing His Gat

CLOSE

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, July 26, 2023: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

JUDGE GREG MATHIS ACCUSED OF PULLING GUN ON L.A. CITY WORKERS… He Denies Claim

Judge Greg Mathis got into it with some Los Angeles City employees … but there are drastically different stories from each side as to just how intense things escalated. Read More

SNOOP DOGG CANCELS HOLLYWOOD BOWL SHOWS …To Back SAG, WGA Strikes

Snoop Dogg seems to be making a statement to Tinseltown about the SAG-AFTRA and Writers Guild strikes — ’cause he’s nixing 2 of his big shows here in solidarity with the union members. Read More

SHAREEF O’NEAL RIPS TROLL OVER BRONNY JAMES DISS… ‘You Need Help’

Shareef O’Neal just unleashed on a troll for blaming him for Bronny James‘ cardiac arrest … calling out the distasteful comment in a fiery interaction on social media. Read More

DAMAR HAMLIN, SPORTS STARS SEND PRAYERS TO BRONNY JAMES… After Cardiac Arrest

The sports world is sending its thoughts and prayers to Bronny James following his cardiac arrest Monday … with Damar Hamlin and a bevy of others wishing their best for LeBron James‘ oldest son after his medical emergency. Read More

THE ROCK 7-FIGURE DONATION TO SAG FUND …Here’s How to Collect $$$

The Rock dropped at least a million bucks to help working actors get through the SAG-AFTRA strike — and if you’re one of them … here’s a how-to on reaping the benefits. Read More

KARL-ANTHONY TOWNS PLANTS KISS ON JORDYN WOODS… During Vacay W/ Paul George, Pat Bev

Karl-Anthony Towns couldn’t keep his lips to himself during a couples vacation with his NBA friends this week … swappin’ spit with Jordyn Woods in a steamy makeout sesh!! Read More

TRISTAN THOMPSON NARROWLY AVOIDS VIOLENT FISTFIGHT… At Miami Hot Spot

Tristan Thompson almost got a front-row seat to a violent street fight over the weekend … but thankfully for the NBA player, he hightailed out of the area just before the fists started to fly. Read More

Dwight Howard Clears Up Rumors About His Sexuality After Recent Lawsuit

Dwight Howard is breaking his silence after a man named Stephen Harper recently filed a lawsuit against the former NBA star for assault, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and false imprisonment. Read More

Vladimir Putin Sparks Outrage After Signing Law That Bans Gender Change In Russia

In a move that has sparked outrage and concern among the people of Russia, their President, Vladimir Putin, has signed a law banning gender changes in the country. Read More

Nicki Minaj Omitted From Netflix’s ‘Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop’ Trailer and Barbz Aren’t Happy

A Twitter user claiming to be a producer on the docuseries had a purported explanation for Nicki’s absence. Read More

Doja Cat Lost Almost 240,000 Followers After Fan Backlash

Doja previously took to Threads to slam her fans for calling themselves “Kittenz” and refused to tell them she loves them. Read More

72-Year-Old Drug Dealer Tied to Michael K. Williams’ Fatal Overdose Gets 30 Months In Prison

A judge sentenced Carlos Macci, 72, to 30 months in prison in addition to three years of supervised release Read More

Keke Palmer Opens Up About Embracing Her Sexuality by ‘Accepting and Loving All Parts’ of Herself

Earlier this year, the 29-year-old actress and boyfriend Darius Jackson welcomed their first child, a son named Leodis. Read More

Ne-Yo Seen Seen Having Great Time in Miami, Holding Hands With 2 Women Post Divorce

Ne-Yo finalized his divorce from Crystal Renay in February, agreeing to pay her a $1.6 million lump sum. Read More

Khalid’s Bodyguard Goes Viral for Taking a Tumble at Nashville Concert While Chasing Singer

Last month, Khalid was in a car accident. Though he only sustained minor injuries, he sat out his June 25 show as opening act for Ed Sheeran. Read More

Woman Falls in Love With Man Who Stole Her Phone, Couple Has Been Together for Two Years

The couple have been dating for two years already and are inseparable. Read More

LeBron James, Draymond Green, and More React to Kylian Mbappé’s Record Offer

The contract offer is only for one year, making the reported $772 million amount even more jarring. Read More

IRS to Cease Unannounced In-Person Visits, Citing Safety Concerns

On Monday, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) announced that it would discontinue the majority of unannounced in-person visits to taxpayers. Read More

Ohio Rapper Ahlotta Found Murdered After Days-Long Search

Upcoming Ohio rapper Breneisha Lightfoot, better known as Ahlotta, has been found dead after a days-long search for her. Read More

Trader Joe’s Cookies Recalled, Company Says They May Contain Rocks

Trader Joe’s has announced that several of its popular cookie offerings may not be safe to consume. Read More

Daymond John Granted Restraining Order Against “Shark Tank” Contestants Who Claimed He Swindled Them

“Shark Tank” investor and FUBU founder Daymond John has been granted a restraining order against former contestants who claim he mishandled their business. Read More

Ari Lennox Celebrates Celibacy + 7 Months Of Sobriety – ‘I Can’t Imagine Going Back’

Ari Lennox is celebrating a major accomplishment with her fans online. Today (July 25), the soulful singer revealed she is seven months sober. Read More

Judge Sides With Chris Brown in Lawsuit Over Dog Attack, Approves 8-hour Mental Exam of Singer’s Ex-housekeeper

Chris Brown has been sued by a former housekeeper for an alleged dog bite attack.Read More

Tiffany Haddish Doesn’t Want To Be Treated Like ‘Wounded Animal’ After Having 8 Miscarriages

Tiffany Haddish is opening up about her recent fertility struggles. Inside a profile with The Washington Post.Read More

Ohio marijuana legalization question falls short on signatures for November ballot, gets 10 more days

Secretary of State Frank LaRose determined organizers are currently short by just 679 signatures of the 124,046 required to put the question before voters. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star on 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am