Workout Wednesday With Tracey Brown: Mentally Challenging

Workout Wednesday with Tracey Brown!

Each week personal trainer Tracey M Brown will show us the best practices, tips, and tricks to a good, positive, fit lifestyle.

This week Tracey Brown is getting us together with a Mentally Challenging Workout

Perform for 2-3 Rounds

Single leg wall squat 30 sec hold

-straight leg kicks 15 each leg

-crossover 15 each leg

Reverse lunge 1.2.3 = 1 X’s 12 each leg

Pliet squat holds 30 seconds

-stay in squat and tap inner heal 1 each side/ 2 each side / 3 each side , stand up in between each set X’s 20 total

Glute bridge lifts X’s 20

-single leg lifts X’s 15 each

Tree climb sit-up

High Plank 15 secs

-shoulder tap -15 each

-frontal raise-15 each

-lateral raise -15 each

