Kenya Moore Say’s Her EX Is Getting His Own Reality Show

Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Kenya Moore shocked fans when she closed out one season with one boyfriend, only to get married to someone else during the off season in 2017, then starting a family shortly after.

Sadly, like most reality television marriages, things didn’t work out for Kenya Moore and her husband Marc Daly as they separated in 2019. Oddly enough they have been divorcing longer then they were married because as of 2023 they are still married because of divorce legal drama, bickering over their baby girl and how Marc doesn’t want her appearing on RHOA.

Recently, Marc Daly was allegedly upset because their baby girl was supposedly close to a fight scene between Kenya and Marlo. Kenya says baby girl had no idea what was going on because she was sound asleep. Kenya is also calling BS on Marc Daly because he allegedly he is filming his own reality show, that he wants the baby to be in but he would have to get Kenya’s permission.

Take a listen to Kenya Moore talk about the shade of Marc Daly and his reality show in the video below at the 8 minute mark.