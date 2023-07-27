Quavo’s Conversation To Fans About Grief And Fueling From Takeoff

CLOSE

When people work together a family bond is formed, however when you work with your flesh and blood an energy is formed that can’t be broken.

Today Migo’s rapper Quavo dropped a video on YouTube title ‘A Conversation For The Fans’ were he passionately talks about the loss of his not only his rap mate but his nephew, Takeoff, and how he sometimes cries himself to sleep. While using Takeoff’s energy to fuel his newest project titled Rocket Power.

“Just being fueled by my brother, Take, and bottling in all these emotions—all the pain, all the hard times, all the times I cried and all the times I just made music to pull up and try to play songs and he’s not there. I’m just trying to get this fuel from above and this fuel from the sky and call it ‘rocket power.’”

Quavo also reveals that although Takeoff is not here with him in the flesh he feels his spirit with him at all time.

Take a look and listen to Quavo talk about his grief and the source of his fuel Takeoff in ‘A Conversation For The Fans’ below.