Basketball phenom, Bronny James, the eldest child of LeBron and Savannah James, made trending news after suffering cardiac arrest during practice at USC. Praise God, 18 year old Bronny is now home recovering, with people concerned about his basketball career and whether he will not only following in his famous dads foots but possibly share the court with him one day. But don’t get it twisted Bronny James is more than just an athlete.

Bronny James walked the stage with the class of 2023, following a commitment to play basketball for USC, making him the 1st James to attended college. But basketball and school work isn’t the only thing that Bronny has been studying.

The James gang shared a video on social media giving people that have been uplifting their family in prayer a glimpse at how Bronny is doing plus showing off that Bronny is a musician as well.

GRAND RISING!! God Is Great! @bronny YOU ARE AMAZING!!! Simple as that! Keep going Young 🤴🏾!!! We’re here right with you every step of the way!

Take a look at LeBron James Jr. AKA Bronny James showing us his piano skills in the video below.