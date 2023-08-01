J-Hud Speaks On Her Relationship With Common

CLOSE

Rapper/Actor Common hasn’t had the greatest track record with long lasting love as he has dated some of the most famous women on earth only for their relationship to go south. Then after a break-up from comedian/actress Tiffany Haddish, Common had been seen out and about with songstress Jennifer Hudson.

The question has been are Jennifer Hudson and Common really in a relationship and if so how long will it last.

Finally someone asked the question to Jennifer Hudson, is she officially in a relationship with Common or nah. And the Grammy award winning singer responded.

Jennifer Hudson didn’t confirm or deny their relationship but she did have this to say about Common.

“Rumors say a lot of things, but he’s a beautiful man,” “I will give you that.”

J-Hud was also asked if we will be getting to hear a Jennifer Hudson, Common collaboration, and her answer was.

“It’d be dope to see two Chicagoans together, but I don’t know about that,”

Maybe Jennifer Hudson isn’t confirming anything because if it doesn’t work out she doesn’t want to be added to the list of women that didn’t make it with Common that fans are keeping. #IJS

Take listen to Jennifer Hudson take about Common below.