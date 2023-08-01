The Bijou Star Files: Ludacris Gives $50K To A Children’s Theater

CLOSE

LUDACRIS $50K DONATION TO CHILDREN’S THEATER… Helping Cincinnati Kids

Ludacris believes the children are our future, and he’s doing his part to help them lead the way … by making a huge donation toward the renovation of a children’s theater. Read More

ANGUS CLOUD ‘EUPHORIA’ STAR DEAD AT 25 …911 Call for ‘Possible Overdose’

Police say the cause of death is unknown at this point and they’ve launched an investigation. Read More

TRAVIS SCOTT His Team Ripped by Astroworld Victim’s Lawyer… THEY ARE ‘STUNNINGLY TONE-DEAF’

The lawyer for the family of the 10-year-old boy who died at Travis Scott’s Astroworld concert is blasting the rapper’s team for accusing cops of trying to sabotage his new album with the release of their investigation. Read More

OFFSET Tequila Was Talking for Me… CARDI B DIDN’T CHEAT ON ME!!!

Offset is fessing up that his part in the recent public spat with Cardi B might have been the result of too much booze … and he wants fans to know he’s a member of the “happy wife, happy life” club. Read More

TORI KELLY RELEASED FROM HOSPITAL …After Blood Clot Treatment

Singer Tori Kelly is on the road to recovery after being hospitalized with serious blood clots around her vital organs … TMZ has learned she’s now back at home. Read More

SAG-AFTRA Strike FROM TV ROLES TO CLEANING HOUSES …I’m Like Thousands of Actors Now

Hollywood actors are stuck between a rock and a hard place amid the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike — best exemplified by one particular thespian, who’s now doing odd jobs to keep afloat. Read More

