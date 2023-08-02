Stephen A. Smith Apologizes To The Kardashians!

CLOSE

Popular sports commentator Stephen A. Smith issued an apology for comments involving Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, and “turning tricks.”

Smith deleted a post from his Twitter account asking if Kim Kardashian was a prostitute and if Kris Jenner was a pimp. Once criticized about it smith quickly responded stating that it was a “clerical error.” Patrick Beverley of the Philadelphia 76ers was one of the first to call out the post, saying it was inappropriate, especially considering that Kim Kardashian has children.

The comments where predicated on statements made ten months ago by the popular political commentator, Candace Owens, known for her conservative opinions which alleged that Kris Jenner actually orchestrated the release of the infamous sex tape that began her career. Ray J also backed those claims last year when he went live from his Instagram page stating that Kris Jenner was the real culprit of the sex tape scandal and that everyone was paid handsomely.

Smith was questioned about the tweet during a recent red carpet interview and said although it was not him who sent out the tweet from his account, he still would take accountability and apologize to both Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian.

Regardless of who posted it Do you think Stephen was wrong or was he speaking facts?

