Aretha Franklin’s Childhood Detroit Home Sells at Major Discount [PHOTO]

Not only did Aretha Franklin’s childhood Detroit home sell, but the buyers—not industry folks…a “normal” family—landed a major deal at just $355K!

The three-story house in the La Salle Gardens neighborhood on the Westside of Detroit, Michigan is surely a monument of the city. In a 2011 interview with CBS, Franklin recalled watching her parents’ visitors, such as notable artists like Mahalia Jackson and Sam Cooke, by “peeping through the railing of the staircase” when they stopped by. She stayed at the home from five to eighteen years old.

The property was first listed in January, taken off the market, then relisted at $379,900 in May. It has 6 beds, 5 baths, and 6,000 square feet. The final sale documents were officially transferred last Wednesday, according to Detroit property records.

Franklin was born in Memphis, Tennessee, but raised in Detroit after her family relocated when she was just two years old. Though she was not technically a part of Detroit’s Motown Records, one of the most famous and successful record labels of the time, she was “part of the family” according to founder Berry Gordy.

The Queen of Soul passed away due to pancreatic cancer in 2018. She was 76 years old.

