Costco Says Voluptuous Employee’s Uniform Was Inappropriate!?

In the year 2023 to be extremely shapely is in however a Costco employee is alleging that her shape is’t in with them.

A Costco employee is going viral when she took to social media to get a verdict from the court of public opinion.

The Costco employee named Aisha Mason is alleging that she was called in the office about not having on a proper uniform. According to Ms. Mason she had on the proper article of clothing, Costco’s felt that the way the uniform hugged her curves wasn’t appropriate. So Costco’s solution to their alleged perception problem was for Aisha to wear larger cloths.

So Aisha Mason took to social media wanting to know does she look “inappropriate” for work at Costco’s to you?

Costco dress code specifies that women should wear an “appropriate blouse or shirt” during their work hours, along with either pants or skirts. The preferred choices for bottoms are dress pants and khakis, but there is also the option for women to wear knee-length skirts if they prefer.

Take a look at the video below, then let us know your thoughts.