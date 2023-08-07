The Bijou Star Files: Did Jamie Foxx Need To Apologize?

CLOSE

JAMIE FOXX APOLOGIZES FOR ANTI-JEWISH REMARKS …Cites Betrayal From Fake Friend

Jamie Foxx is apologizing for anti-Semitic remarks he made on social media about Jews killing Jesus … while making a cryptic reference to being betrayed by a “fake friend.” Read More

Jennifer Aniston Speaks Out And Condemns Antisemitism After Seemingly ‘Liking’ Jamie Foxx’s ‘Fake Friends’ Message

Jennifer Aniston is making it clear about where she stands! Read More

JAMIE FOXX STARS JUMP TO HIS DEFENSE …After Controversial Post

Jamie Foxx felt he had to apologize for his controversial social media post, but many in Hollywood are saying there was no need to do that … and it’s stirring a massive debate. Read More

MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA RIVERBOAT BRAWL TURNS RACIAL FAST… Black Versus White

That’s where this first video picks up … the man in the white shirt — who’s Black — is said to be a guard/dock worker of some sort, and he was telling these white dudes to move. Read More

LOCH NESS MONSTER LARGEST SEARCH IN YEARS SET TO BEGIN Help Us Find This Big SOB!!!

The Loch Ness Monster’s days of hiding might soon be over — ’cause a group of enthusiasts say they’re ready to find this elusive beast once and for all … but they need a hand. Read More

BEYONCÉ INCLUDES LIZZO’S NAME IN ‘BMS’ REMIX… Now Loses Badu

Lizzo is back in Beyoncé‘s good graces — that, or she never left to begin with — and we know this because the Queen Bey is back to saying her name … on stage, no less. Read More

GRETA GERWIG 1ST FEMALE DIRECTOR WITH 10-FIGURE FLICK… All Thanks to ‘Barbie’

Greta Gerwig achieved something pretty great in showbiz this weekend — she’s now the sole female director to have crossed the billion-dollar line … and it’s because of “Barbie.” Read More

POP SMOKE RAPPER’S MURDER HAS CONNECTION TO DEAD BODY FOUND IN BARREL

Cops are investigating the connection between Pop Smoke‘s murder and a dead body found in a barrel on the beach in Malibu … Read More

Jose Ramirez Cracks A Joke After Knocking Out Tim Anderson: ‘I Felt I Was Able To Land One’

Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez is reacting to his fight with Chicago White Sox player, Tim Anderson on Saturday night. Read More

NE-YO Condemns Parents WHO LET KIDS TRANSITION GENDERS

Ne-Yo says parents shouldn’t be letting their kids transition genders … suggesting minors don’t know any better, but that adults should. Read More

O’SHAE SIBLEY ARREST MADE IN FATAL NYC STABBING OF GAY DANCER …Charged as Hate Crime

Police have arrested someone in connection to the killing of O’Shae Sibley — a gay dancer who was recently stabbed to death in NYC … this after voguing to Beyoncé‘s music, no less. Read More

NASCAR’S NOAH GRAGSON Suspended Indefinitely AFTER LIKING GEORGE FLOYD MEME

Noah Gragson‘s getting taken out of the driver’s seat after liking a meme that mocked George Floyd — and he’s owning up to the fact that he screwed the pooch. Read More

TWITCH STREAMER KAI CENAT RELEASED FROM POLICE CUSTODY …After Felony ‘Riot’ Charge

Twitch streamer Kai Cenat sidestepped a night behind bars after he was hit with three criminal charges for allegedly causing a violent melee at his PlayStation giveaway gathering in NYC. Read More

KANYE WEST ‘DONDA’ CHILDHOOD HOME REPLICA HITTING AUCTION BLOCK

A massive set piece from Kanye West‘s “Donda” concerts is going up for auction … and it’s something that holds a ton of sentimental weight for the rapper. Read More

LIL BABY RESTAURANT PUSHES BACK ON BAD REVIEW

Lil Baby opened his Seafood Menu restaurant last month in Atlanta … and is already learning the ins and outs of customer service. Read More

YOUTUBE STAR FOUSEY RAPPING THE N-WORD WAS HUGE MISTAKE …Hope I Don’t Get Canceled!!!

YouTube star Fousey says the first thing that went through his mind after using a racial slur while rapping along to a J. Cole song was having to move back in with his mom … telling us he worried he would be canceled. Read More

JOHNNY MANZIEL I PLANNED TO KILL MYSELF, BOUGHT GUN… After Hitting Rock Bottom

Johnny Manziel is opening up on his serious mental health battles following his NFL career … revealing he purchased a gun and intended to use it on himself. Read More

Usher Details His ‘Most Difficult’ Life Lesson: ‘The Hardest Thing That I’ve Ever Had To Do Was Be Single’

Usher is getting candid while reflecting on his upbringing, romantic relationships, and life lessons. Read More

Corey Miller Thanks Kim Kardashian For Advocating For Him To Receive A New ‘Day In Court’ Amid His Years-Long Incarceration

Corey “C-Murder” Miller is sharing his gratitude to Kim Kardashian after she recently took to social media to continue her advocacy for his prison release. Read More

Shocking Video Shows Passengers Evacuating Delta Flight After Tires Burst Into Flames Upon Landing In Atlanta

Shocking video has surfaced showing passengers evacuating a Delta Airlines flight after its tires burst into flames upon landing in Atlanta, Georgia. Read More

Atlanta Popeyes Facing Lawsuit After Employee Ripped Out Complaining Customer’s Braid Out Her Scalp

An Atlanta woman is speaking out for the first time after filing a lawsuit against Popeyes and some of their employees after workers allegedly ripped her braid out of her head. Read More

Elon Musk Offers to Pay Legal Bills for People Fired Over Twitter Activity

The business magnate wants to handle the legal bills of anyone who was fired for liking or posting fireable content. Read More

50 Cent Opens Up About His Early-Career Sexual Escapades: ‘I Wanted Ladies to Feel Like Maybe They Could Fix Me’

The rapper claimed there was so much energy in the early 2000s that could never be recreated. Read More

Minor League Baseball Team Pulls T-Shirt Design For Resembling Racial Slur

X app, formerly known as Twitter, for strongly resembling a racial slur. Read More

Simone Biles Wins First Gymnastics Competition in Two Years

Simone Biles is back on top. Read More

Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Pulls Its Estimated $15 Million Convention From Florida Following Ron DeSantis’ String Of Legislation Targeting Black History

The city of Florida just lost a major business deal! Read More

Ciara Receives Mixed Reactions Over Decision To Collaborate w/ Chris Brown: ‘She Raggedy As F*ck & Continues To Support Trash’

Some social media users are not pleased with Ciara‘s decision to collaborate with Chris Brown. Read More

José Ramírez, Tim Anderson facing multi-game suspensions as MLB sorts out discipline following wild brawl

Major League Baseball did not announce any discipline as the team teams met in their series finale. Read More

