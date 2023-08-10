The Bijou Star Files: Tulsa Race Massacre Survivor Makes History

CLOSE

Tulsa Race Massacre Survivor, 109, Reportedly Becomes Oldest Woman To Release A Memoir

Over a century after a white mob destroyed the nation’s “Black Wall Street,” Viola Fletcher, 109, has released a memoir to share her account of the devastating Tulsa race massacre. Read More

TORY LANEZ FEELING DOWN, BUT NOT TOTALLY OUT … After Getting 10 Years

Tory Lanez is starting to feel the gravity of his 10-year prison sentence — after believing the system would do right by him, he’s now turning to God to for strength. Read More

NBA’S CARIS LEVERT $93,000 WATCH ALLEGEDLY STOLEN … Cops Investigating

Caris LeVert‘s super rare watch was allegedly stolen at a party earlier this month … and now, TMZ Sports has learned the Cleveland Cavaliers forward is asking cops for help in getting it back. Read More

MONTGOMERY RIVERBOAT BRAWL WHITE MEN SAID N-WORD, THREATENED TO GO & GET GUN … Boat Employee Told Cops

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, a woman who says she was working on the riverboat told police one of the white men who attacked a Black deckhand yelled, “F*** that n*****” before coming down the dock to fight him. Read More

SOUTHWEST AIRLINES MOM SUING OVER CHILD TRAFFICKING CLAIM … Says It Was Racial Profiling, No Need for Cops

The mom suing Southwest Airlines for accusing her of child trafficking says it’s really a case of racial profiling … and adds, there’s a better way to protect kids if the airline would train its employees better. Read More

LeBron James And Taco Bell Score Major Victory In Taco Tuesday Campaign

Taco Bell has emerged victorious in a beef over the trademark for the phrase ‘Taco Tuesday. Read More

‘Fired When They Get Fat’: Lizzo Faces Accusations From Three More Dancers

An attorney for three dancers who performed with Lizzo said his firm was reviewing at least six further complaints against the singer from people who toured with her or worked on her reality show Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls. Read

