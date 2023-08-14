Entertainment News

Lil Durk Chi-Town Concert Turned To Choas In The United Center

Published on August 14, 2023

This year 50 years of Hip Hop is being celebrated.  Friday night every rapper you have ever heard of converged at Yankee Stadium to perform for ‘Hip Hop 50’ in concert that lasted over 8 hours.  Yankee Stadium was so packed you couldn’t even see the structure of the stadium including back stage.  All without incident.

Meanwhile in the Chi, the Lil Durk’s concert at the United Center turned to chaos when there was a report of an active shooter.  Police stormed the venue with assault riffles, while concert goers ran for the exits, while some took the time to loot.  Needless to say Lil Durk finished his set a little early.

According to Chicago PD, it turned out to be a false alarm.

Take a look at the video below.

