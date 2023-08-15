The Bijou Star Files: Queen Bey Doesn’t Need A Personal Throne

CLOSE

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, August 15, 2023:

TINA KNOWLES NO PERSONAL TOILET SEATS FOR BEYONCÉ… That Story’s Ridiculous

Tina Knowles is laughing off a report about Beyoncé bringing personal toilet seats around with her on tour … she says it’s a case of mistaken identity. Read More

RICK ROSS CLOSES ON STAR ISLAND PAD …Dropping $35 Million!!!

Rick Ross is officially moving to Miami Beach’s secluded Star Island … closing on a $35 million home smack in the middle of the celebrity hotbed. Read More

SEAN TUOHY OHER CLAIMS ARE ‘INSULTING’… We Made Little Money Off ‘Blind Side’

Sean Tuohy is firing back at Michael Oher … calling BS on all of the former NFL star’s “insulting” allegations — while insisting he and his family made little money off of the success of “The Blind Side.” Read More

OPRAH WINFREY Maui Officials Clear Air …ABOUT BLOCKING HER FROM EVAC SHELTER

Oprah Winfrey was reportedly denied entry into a Maui shelter where wildfire survivors were seeking refuge … but officials on the island are looking to clear it all up. Read More

Walgreens Responds To Viral Video Of Grandmother Defending Children After Employee Allegedly Racially Profiled Them

A Walgreens spokesperson has spoken out in response to a viral video of a grandmother defending her grandson and his cousin in a recent TikTok. In the video, the children explained that they were attempting to shop at Walgreens. Read More

Social Media Reacts After Scrappy Is Seen Cooking For Rapper Diamond Following His Recent Divorce: ‘It’s Him. It Wasn’t Bambi’

Social media users are candidly sharing their reactions after a recent video clip showed Scrappy cooking for fellow rapper Diamond. Read More

Fans Express Concern After Taryn Manning Shares A Video About ‘Licking’ A Married Man’s ‘Butthole’

Former “Orange Is The New Black” star, Taryn Manning has fans worried about her after she shared a video to social media which quickly went viral. In the video, Manning alleges that she was having an affair with a married man and revealed she was licking his “butthole.” Read More

Former Seahawks and Ravens Player Alex Collins Dead at 28

The 2016 fifth-round pick played five seasons in the NFL before joining the USFL earlier this year. Read More

Tiffany Haddish Launching Dating Show Featuring Women Who Are Dating Homeless Men: “Everyone Deserves To Have Someone Supporting Them”

Tiffany Haddish is creating a dating show about women dating homeless men. Read More

Kandi Burruss Says She Doesn’t Owe Phaedra Parks A Conversation: “She Will Never Get Sh*t From Me”

Kandi Burruss is sick of the people questioning her about Phaedra Parks. Read More

