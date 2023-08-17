Michael Oher’s Legal Case Being ‘Blind Sided’ By His Book

CLOSE

In 2009 the film The Blind Side tells the story of a white family on a heartfelt mission: to save the life of “Big Mike,” an unhoused Black 17-year-old who attends the local school with their son in Memphis, Tennessee. Michael Oher , a homeless black teen, has drifted in and out of the school system for years. Then Leigh Anne Tuohy and her husband, Sean, take him in. The Tuohys eventually become Michael’s legal guardians, transforming both his life and theirs. Michael’s tremendous size and protective instincts make him a formidable force on the gridiron, and with help from his new family and devoted tutor, he realizes his potential as a student and football player.

Great story right? Well until 2023 when Retired NFL star Michael Oher, whose supposedly adopted by the white family petitioned a Tennessee court Monday with allegations that a central element of the story was a lie concocted by the family to enrich itself at his expense. The Tuohy family say’s Michael Oher tried to shake them down. Social media has been dragging Sandra Bullock calling for her Oscar to be revoked.

Whose telling the truth and who is getting Blind Sided?

Michael Oher knew the Tuohy family were his “legal conservators” in 2011, despite claiming in legal docs that he just became aware this February … and the proof is in the former NFL star’s own book, “I Beat The Odds: From Homelessness, to The Blind Side, and Beyond” a memoir that was released in 2011.

The Tuohy family say’s they just want to know what is going on with Michael Oher. Did Michael Oher get cheated out of his coins? Or is this all a publicity stunt to pump up his new book?

