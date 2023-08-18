NY Library Accounts Spike Following Jay-Z-Themed Library Cards

CLOSE

The 50th anniversary of hip-hop has been nothing but positive and educational. For once Hip Hop is being shown in a positive light for the force in the world that it is.

Recently the Brooklyn Library seen a spike in account membership when they decided to give out not that boring orange library card but instead a limited edition Jay-Z themed library card in celebration of Hip Hop’s 50th anniversary. The library cards are tied to a Brooklyn Central Library exhibit that explores Jay-Z’s career through rare photos, original recordings, videos and other artifacts.

Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter grew up in the Marcy Homes, a public housing complex, in the Brooklyn neighborhood Bedford Stuyvesant AKA Bed Stuy, is the first billionaire hip-hop artist, selling more than 140 million records and winning 24 Grammy Awards.

Though some people are trying to sell the limited-edition cards online, and according to one report that card is going for $14k on eBay. However a library employee told CNN they represent only a small fraction of the thousands who have signed up for a new card.