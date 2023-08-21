Akron 7 Year Old Shot At A PeeWee Football Game

CLOSE

Akron officials and residents are yelling, ENOUGH IS ENOUGH!!

Sunday afternoon following a peewee football game in Akron, OH, gunfire erupted striking a 7 year old in the torso who was playing on the playground.

Police are searching for the culprit, who authorities believe is between the age of 11 and 15 years old, that according to people that was at Lane Field Sunday afternoon walked up and started firing striking a 19 year old in the hip and the 7 year old in the torso.

“We need more people in the community to say, ‘listen, this is our community, too.’ It’s not just mine, it’s not just the chief’s. We live here, just like they do, and they want to feel safe,” “I don’t know anybody who doesn’t want to feel safe. How do we do that? We need their help.” –Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan

The 7 year old has already undergone one surgery, with more ahead.

Take a look at the video below.