Prayers, Actor Ron Cephas Jones Has Passed At The Age of 66

Prayers are in order as the sad news has broke that ‘This Is Us’ star, actor Ron Cephas Jones has passed at the young age of 66 years old.

PEOPLE confirmed that Saturday, Ron Cephas had died due to a long-standing pulmonary issue.

The “This is Us” star, Ron Cephas Jones, played William “Shakespeare” Hill, a bisexual recovering drug addict with terminal cancer who reconnects with his son, Randall Pearson, played by Sterling K. Brown. Ron Cephas Jones ability to tap in to playing William “Shakespeare” Hill, was because Jones was a recovering addict himself that suffered health issues because of it.

Ron Cephas Jones was also a father who made Emmy history when his daughter, Jasmine Cephas Jones, won an Emmy for her performance in the Quibi series “#FreeRayshawn” in 2020, making the pair the first father-daughter pair to win Emmys in the same year.

We will be keeping the family, friend and colleagues of Ron Cephas Jones uplifted in our prayers.

