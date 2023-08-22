Lauryn Hill Has Announced A ‘Miseducation’ Anniversary Tour

CLOSE

The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill was one of the greatest albums of all-time. Lauryn ‘L Boogie’ Hill dropped her highly acclaimed masterpiece The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill in 1998 earning Lauryn Hill ten Grammy nominations, winning five awards, making Hill the first woman to receive that many nominations and awards in one night. The ‘Diamond’ certified The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill has sold over 10 million copies in the US and 20 million world wide making Lauryn Hill the first female rapper to accomplish such a feat. Ironically The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill was Lauryn Hill’s debut album and only studio album.

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of her historic album, Lauryn Hill, released a press release announcing a tour with The Fugees opening up for her kicking off in Minneapolis on September 8th.

According to Lauryn Hill.

“The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill is and was a love song to my parents, my family, my people, my musical and cultural forebears, my teachers, my loves, my Creator,” Hill said in a statement about her debut solo album. “I wrote love songs and protest songs — (still love songs) about the subjects and interests that inspired and moved me. I was confident that what inspired me would resonate with an audience that had been led to believe that songs of that kind could only live in the past.”

How dope is that!?

