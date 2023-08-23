Lizzo Will Sue Backup Dancers Over Lawsuit Allegations

CLOSE

We guess one lawsuit deserves another and that’s what the multifaceted musical artist Lizzo attends to do, file a lawsuit against the backup dancers that filed a lawsuit against her.

A lawsuit was been filed against Lizzo by three of Lizzo’s former dancers have accused the singer of sexual harassment, creating a hostile work environment and weight-shamming.

Lizzo was initially quiet then released a statement in regards to the allegations on her personal social media.

“These last few days have been gut wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing. My work ethic, morals and respectfulness have been questioned. My character has been criticized. Usually I choose not to respond to false allegations but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed.”

Now it’s being reported that Lizzo is upping the ante with a lawsuit of her own against her accusers. Allegedly Lizzo’s lawyer is saying the singer will end up pressing charges when it comes to the backup dancers.

Sounds like somebodies truth is going to hurt.

