Akron 16 Year Old Arrested For Shooting 7 Year Old At A PeeWee Football Game

Last Sunday afternoon following a peewee football game in Akron, OH, gunfire erupted striking a 7 year old in the torso as well as a 19 year old in the hip. The Akron community rallied for action and justice for the senseless crime that has residence shook by the fact that they can’t even enjoy a children’s sporting event without fearing for their life.

Akron police announced Wednesday night they have made an arrest as well as recovered the gun involved with the shooting that injured a 7-year-old Tyren Thompson, Jr., and a 19-year-old man over the weekend following a youth football game.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, has been charged with felonious assault and tampering with evidence. Additionally, a 37-year-old woman who was also in the home faces an unrelated charge of having weapons under disability after a second gun was found in her room.