Akron 16 Year Old Arrested For Shooting 7 Year Old At A PeeWee Football Game

Last Sunday afternoon following a peewee football game in Akron, OH, gunfire erupted striking a 7 year old in the torso as well as a 19 year old in the hip. The Akron community rallied for action and justice for the senseless crime that has residence shook by the fact that they can’t even enjoy a children’s sporting event without fearing for their life.
Akron police announced Wednesday night they have made an arrest as well as recovered the gun involved with the shooting that injured a 7-year-old Tyren Thompson, Jr., and a 19-year-old man over the weekend following a youth football game.
The suspect, whose name has not been released, has been charged with felonious assault and tampering with evidence. Additionally, a 37-year-old woman who was also in the home faces an unrelated charge of having weapons under disability after a second gun was found in her room.
-
6 Shocking Celebrity Divorces
-
‘N-gga Wake-Up Call’: Larry Elder Checks Charlamagne Tha God Over Joe Biden’s ‘You Ain’t Black’ Remark
-
Da Brat’s Baby Boy Meets God Father Rickey Smiley [LISTEN]
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Teen Found Guilty Of Murder In 2022 Strongsville Crash
-
Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Honored In Cleveland Street Naming Ceremony
-
REPORT: Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Quietly Welcome Second Child
-
Beyoncé Shows Love To Columbus Couple During Renaissance Tour