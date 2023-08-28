Miguel Performs New Song ‘Rope’ Hanging By His Skin…LITERALLY

One’s for certain and two’s for sure real artists are the most creative people on the planet that goes above and beyond to make you feel their creation.
R&B Singer Miguel recently made his audience feel visually through his pain literally when he performed his newest singe ‘Rope’ not from hanging from a rope but from hanging by hooks that were going through his skin, literally.
Friday night Miguel performed four songs from his upcoming album, Viscera.
During a performance of a song reportedly titled “Rope,” Miguel appears to get two piercings in the skin of his back. Assistants then put hooks into his back. They then attached literal ropes to the hooks, lifting Miguel as he performed the song. He performed in the air for approximately four minutes, before he was descended to the ground to cheers from the audience.
Was Miguel doing too much? Take a look at the video below and give us your thoughts.
